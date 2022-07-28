ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Council Approves Ballot Question for November Election

By Suzanne Pollak
mymcmedia.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mymcmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Without council action, tenants in Montgomery County could see higher rents

Advocates rallied for a bill that would limit rent increases in Montgomery County before a council hearing last week. Photo by Nene Narh-Mensah. Montgomery County residents could face higher rents later this month, after the County Council didn’t move forward last week with a bill that could extend a limitation on rate increases. A previous bill limited rent hikes during the pandemic and required three months’ notice, but expired in mid-May.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Zoning Measure Expands Biohealth in Transit-Oriented Areas

The Montgomery County Council recently voted and unanimously approved a new zoning measure to expand the biohealth sector in transit-oriented areas. Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-02 Density and Height Limits, Parking- Biohealth, “will allow additional height and increased flexibility in density allocation for urban biohealth facilities in recognition of the unique mechanical challenges of biohealth buildings,” according to a County press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids

That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Blair’s Lead Narrows to 21 Votes; Counting Continues Sunday

Businessman David Blair leads incumbent Marc Elrich in the Democratic race for County Executive. The Board of Elections latest results posted Sunday morning show Blair in the lead by 21 votes. Blair has 47,980 votes to Elrich’s 47,959 votes which is just a 0.02% difference. In 2018, Blair lost...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 1, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Aug. 1 and here’s the 10 day weather forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Council Happenings: The Council is in recess until after Labor Day, with the next Council Session scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. The Council passed numerous bills, held public hearings on proposed legislation and took other actions last week. Here’s a few:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Blair & Elrich – It’s A Squeaker: The Latest

Businessman David Blair still leads incumbent Marc Elrich in the Democratic race for County Executive. But the race among the Democratic candidates couldn’t be much tighter. The Board of Elections latest results posted Sunday morning show Blair in the lead by 21 votes. Blair has 47,980 votes to Elrich’s 47,959 votes which is just a 0.02% difference.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Paid Leave#Politics Local#Election Local#Montgomery County Council#The County Council#The County Executive
mymcmedia.org

Vote Counting Continues; Additional Canvassing Days to be Added Next Week

After nearly two weeks since Primary Election Day, day six of canvasing continued Friday at the Montgomery College campus in Germantown. Officials say they plan additional days to count mail-in and provisional ballots next week. As of Friday, more than 47,000 ballots of the nearly 67,000 mail-in ballots received have...
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bethesdamagazine.com

Proposed gun regulation bill draws supporters, opponents to testify

Rockville resident Eric Greynolds was raised in Texas, which he described as a “beautiful” state filled with “wonderful” people. Texas is also a state with lax gun laws that have become even weaker due to legislation making it easier for civilians to carry concealed firearms in public, he told the Montgomery County Council during the public hearing portion of its meeting this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Gov. Hogan blames lack of good legislation for Montgomery Co. vote count delay

The Montgomery County Executive race is extremely tight with challenger David Blair holding on to a 145 vote lead over incumbent Marc Elrich. FOX 5 reported Wednesday that the delay in announcing a winner is because there is a lack of volunteers to form bipartisan teams of canvassers. We spoke to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan about the problem, and he says it has to do with legislation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
MARYLAND STATE
One Green Planet

Texas Town On Verge or Running Out of Water Declares ‘Water Emergency’

The city of Gunther, Texas, has declared a water emergency and is asking residents to severely reduce their water usage or else they might run out. The city government sent a letter to residents last week saying that the city’s water storage tanks and unable to be refilled because of “excessive water consumption” and that the city is at risk of running out of water. The letter says that there are mechanical issues with the well that is partly caused by extreme heat.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Reopens

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 rent relief program has reopened applications. The fourth phase of the program reopened on Wednesday. It is available to renters who did not fully complete a previously-sent application or who will submit a new application, per a county release. Eligible residents should apply online at www.mc311.com/rentrelief.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2

Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy