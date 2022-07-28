Council Approves Ballot Question for November Election

The city of Gunther, Texas, has declared a water emergency and is asking residents to severely reduce their water usage or else they might run out. The city government sent a letter to residents last week saying that the city’s water storage tanks and unable to be refilled because of “excessive water consumption” and that the city is at risk of running out of water. The letter says that there are mechanical issues with the well that is partly caused by extreme heat.

