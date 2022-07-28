Fundraiser launched for family who lost baby when semi hit house

www.whby.com
wearegreenbay.com
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
whby.com
Suspect arrested in connection with alleged Shawano County murder
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with an alleged murder. Deputies found a 59-year old woman dead in a town of Wescott home back on June 25th. She had been strangled. Michael Ingold was arrested last week and is charged with...
wearegreenbay.com
Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking into a Home by Using a Hatchet
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home by using a hatchet. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Richmond Avenue on July 26th to investigate the burglary report. The 32-year-old suspect used the hatchet to...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff speaks out on Fox River hit and run boat crash
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat, with seven...
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County tactical situation resolved
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - One person is dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. The shelter in place recommendation for the subdivision and nearby businesses has been lifted, and CTH UU has reopened to traffic. Around 9:30...
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
whby.com
Green Bay man shot and killed in Minneapolis alley
MINNEAPOLIS, Min–A Green Bay man is believed to be the victim of a murder in the Twin Cities. Sunrise Badbear Wade was found shot in a Minneapolis alleyway around 11:00 Friday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Minneapolis Police say they are treating...
whbl.com
New Holstein Man Dies, Sheboygan Driver in Crash is Identified and Awaiting Charges
A 48-year-old man has died, and the Sheboygan woman driving the car in which he was riding has been identified. 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan is awaiting formal charges in Calumet County as the accident investigation continues. The Calumet County Sheriff said that Hall’s car left County Highway”A” north of...
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grafton rollover crash; 1 seriously injured
GRAFTON, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened near Lakefield Road on southbound I-43 around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. One person was extricated and transported by Grafton Paramedics to Froedtert for serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash kills pregnant Wisconsin woman and 1-year-old, driver was on social media
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Horicon is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was using his cell phone at the time of a crash that ended up killing a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a crash...
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
wearegreenbay.com
Marquette University: Student from Hortonville dies after getting hit by car
(WFRV) – A student at Marquette’s School of Dentistry reportedly died on Sunday after he was hit by a car on the interchange. The President of Marquette University, Dr. Michael Lovell, issued a message about the death of a student. That student was Payton Claybaugh, who was a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences.
Kiel firefighters respond to grass fire in ditch line
At approximately 1:48 PM on 7/30/2022, the Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to 22414 County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of grass fire in a ditch line near a residence.
ktvo.com
Baby dies after semi crashes into home; driver 'torn up'
TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. (WLUK) — A semi-truck crashed into a Wisconsin home Monday killing an 8-month-old baby boy in Winnebago County, according to officials. Officials say the semi was traveling southbound when it left the road and crashed into a home with people inside. Deputies confirmed Tuesday morning...
wearegreenbay.com
'One of the most horrific events that we have ever responded to': Sheriff talks about crash that killed toddler
(WFRV) – Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the semi-truck crash in Vinland and an update on the paddleboat incident. Matz said that in his 32 years in law enforcement, it was one of ‘the most horrific’ events that the department has ever responded to. He asked the public to be patient and careful about making comments on social media.
