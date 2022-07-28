Public Service Commissioner questions Otter Tail’s ‘cost recovery rider’ proposal

kfgo.com
Lawmakers seek AG opinion on North Dakota abortion law
BISMARCK, N.D. – Two North Dakota Democratic lawmakers are calling for an attorney general’s opinion on the state’s abortion restrictions. Reps. Zac Ista, of Grand Forks, and Karla Rose Hanson, of Fargo, say clarity is needed to ensure care is not denied or delayed in emergency situations.
Pronghorn Applications Due Aug. 3
The deadline to apply for the 2022 pronghorn hunting season is Aug. 3. Applicants can apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The pronghorn license fee is $30 for 16 and older, and $10 for under 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years of age on or before Dec. 31.
New headstone dedicated to ND Trooper who died on the job
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO NEWS DAKOTA) – The North Dakota Troopers Association dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane on Monday. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
Two deaths reported in Northern California wildfire
YREKA, Calif. (Reuters) – Two bodies were found inside a burned-out car in the path of a huge wildfire raging near California’s border with Oregon, authorities said on Monday, as heavy smoke limited efforts to deploy aircraft to contain the blaze over the weekend. Since it broke out...
