‘Fiddler on the Roof’ returns to the Fisher Theater in Detroit, October 11 – 16

Broadway In Detroit has announced the return of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” to Detroit’s Fisher Theater, October 11 – 16, after a short run in March 2020.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is the story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

The 1964 opening of the original Broadway production at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit helped to cement the play as the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances.

The production won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical, along with eight other Tony Awards that same year.

Tickets for “Fiddler on the Roof” go on sale August 5 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit, online at Ticketmaster.com and BroadwayinDetroit.com and by phone at 800-982-2787.

For information about performance dates and times, visit Ticketmaster.com or BroadwayinDetroit.com .