Jeff Beck Sets a New Record on Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, Thanks to Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys to Play 2022 VetsAid Concert
Click here to read the full article. Eagles guitarist and singer Joe Walsh revealed the lineup for his 2022 VetsAid concert on Monday (Aug. 1), which is slated to feature special guest Dave Grohl, as well as sets from Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, The Breeders and Walsh’s band James Gang. The reunion of the latter — featuring Walsh on vocals and guitar, drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters — will mark the first time the “Funk #49” band has played together in more than 15 years, with Grohl tapped to join them for a set tagged as “One...
These 2022 VMA Contenders Were Also Nominated at the First VMAs in 1984
Click here to read the full article. Two of the artists nominated for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards go way back with the VMAs, to the very first show in 1984. Madonna, who is nominated for best long-form music video for “MADAME X,” was nominated for best new artist in a video at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards for “Borderline.” She didn’t win — the award went to Eurythmics for “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This”) — but she left with something even better than an award: She stole the show with her fully committed performance of “Like a...
20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming
Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
Fans Choose Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album, Renaissance, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 29) on Billboard, choosing the superstar singer’s first solo studio release since 2016’s Lemonade as their favorite new music release of the past week. Renaissance brought in nearly 57% of the vote, beating out new music by BLACKPINK (“Ready For Love” music video), Rosalía (“Despechá”), Hayley Kiyoko (Panorama), Maggie Rogers (Surrender), and $uicideboy$ (Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation). Recorded over three years during the pandemic, Renaissance is “Act 1” of three. The 16-song...
Swae Lee's Stage-Diving Attempt Goes Wrong
Swae Lee seemed to be having a rough go of it during a recent club performance, as the Rae Sremmurd rapper took not one, but two stumbles into the crowd. Swae was getting hype to his signature Rae Sremmurd hit “No Type,” bouncing around the venue’s tiny stage with a drink in hand when he suddenly tripped and fell partially into the audience. As the “Unforgettable” singer recovered, he is seen grinning as he decides to take a stab at an actual stage dive before he again fumbles himself into the crowd.
Ringo Starr Announces ‘Cleverly-Named’ New Mini-Album, ‘EP3’
Click here to read the full article. Ringo Starr is gearing up to spread a little more love in the world. The former Beatles drummer and solo star revealed over the weekend that he has come up with the best title for the upcoming sequel to his 2012 Change the World EP. “[The] cleverly-named EP3, featuring four brand-new tracks with longtime collaborators Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar” is due out on Sept. 16 on CD and download, with cassette and vinyl due out in the fall, according to a statement announcing the project that promises...
Grammys 2023 Big Four Predictions: See Who Could Score a Nomination
Click here to read the full article. When the nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are announced Nov. 15, Adele, Beyoncé, Silk Sonic and Harry Styles could each wind up competing for album, record and song of the year. Adele, Beyoncé and Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars have each swept those three nominations twice before, but this would be Styles’ first nod in any of those marquee categories. For now, there is only one thing that’s for sure: There will be 10 nominees in each of the Big Four categories for the second year in a row. Below are Billboard’s best bets...
Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Clocks Second Week Atop Hot 100, Beyonce, Post Malone Rise in Top 10
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” dominates the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week. Concurrently, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” rises to a new No. 6 Hot 100 high and Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, returns to the top 10, rebounding to its No. 9 best, boosted by the July 25 premiere of its official video. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 6, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 2). For all chart...
Who Should Harry Styles Duet With Next? Vote!
Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles celebrated the final show of his European Love On Tour dates on Sunday night (July 31) by bringing out Ellie Rowsell of the tour’s opening band, Wolf Alice, to perform a special duet of the British group’s song “No Hard Feelings.” The “As It Was” singer is no stranger to a show-stopping duet, having shared the stage with stars from Lizzo and Shania Twain during his 2022 Coachella headlining sets, to Kacey Musgraves and Stevie Nicks. We want to know who you’d like to see the 28-year-old crooner perform a duet with next. Maybe a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Style” featuring Styles himself would break the Internet, or perhaps you’d like to see him perform with some of his idols or favorite artists, including Paul McCartney and King Princess. Let us know your thoughts by voting below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardBTS May Still Be Able to Perform While Serving in MilitaryJustin Bieber Makes Return to Live Performances Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis: 'Thank You So Much For Having Me Back'Taylor Swift Tops List of Celebs With Highest Private Jet Carbon Emissions: Study
Duran Duran Performs Epic Mini-Set to Open Commonwealth Games 2022
Click here to read the full article. If medals were handed out during the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Duran Duran would’ve been atop the podium with an epic, quick-hit of three classics and one new number. The incoming Rock Hall inductees had headline honors at the curtain-raiser concert July 28 in Birmingham, the city where John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Roger Taylor, Simon LeBon and Andy Taylor (no longer with the band) formed more than 40 years ago. A big finale requires a big score, and the hometown heroes delivered the goods with “Save a Prayer;” “Planet Earth;” “Tonight United,” from their...
Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to ‘Focus on My Health’ After Stage Explosion at Lollapalooza
Click here to read the full article. Lil Durk is taking some time off to recover following an onstage mishap at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago. The 29-year-old drill rapper took to social media on Sunday (July 31) to share an update on his health after being hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his early evening set on Saturday at the music festival. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Lil Durk captioned the post on Instagram, which shows a photo of the hip-hop artist in...
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Reassures Fans That He’s ‘Good’ After Onstage Collapse
Click here to read the full article. During a concert in Springfield, Missouri, on Friday (July 29), D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed onstage. The beloved rap duo was opening for Vanilla Ice at the Ozark Empire Fair. Videos taken by concert attendees show the 43-year-old rapper collapsing near the midpoint of his set. In a new Instagram post, the Ozark Empire Fair provided an update on D-Roc’s condition: “The Ozark Empire Fair wants to share that D-Roc has made a full recovery from his collapse at the concert last night. He received medical attention backstage and was up and...
Metallica and ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn Jam Out to ‘Master of Puppets’ Backstage at Lollapalooza: Watch
Click here to read the full article. Metallica and Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn held an epic backstage jam session at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago. Hours before Metallica’s headlining performance at Lolla on Thursday (July 28), the legendary rockers met up with the British actor, whose metalhead character Eddie Munson brought renewed interest to the band’s 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” during season four of the Netflix sci-fi series. “I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things]. Have been since season one,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield tells Quinn while seated backstage at the festival. “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for...
‘The X Factor’ Releases Extended Cut of Harry Styles’ Original Audition
Click here to read the full article. A week after The X Factor showed exactly how the show put together One Direction, the music competition series is sharing the original, extended cut of Harry Styles‘ audition as a solo artist. Although it was Styles’ soulful, a capella rendition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” that made it to air back in 2010, he actually first brought a Train song to the stage — and now, that moment has been unearthed and uploaded to YouTube. The then-16-year-old Styles sang the group’s 2009 earworm “Hey, Soul Sister” for the judges, but Simon Cowell wanted...
Chiquis Wraps ‘Road to Premios Billboard’ Concert Series: ‘We Have To Celebrate’
Click here to read the full article. Chiquis continues to make the rounds with her fourth studio album Abeja Reina (UMG Records), recently talking all about it on Telemundo’s “Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards” concert series. “I’m happy to be here, to be able to sing to you and share a bit,” the Latin Grammy-winning artist said in an interview with the morning show hoyDia. “It’s the summer, we have to celebrate!” Chiquis officially wrapped Telemundo’s star-studded “Summer Concerts: Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards” musical outdoor series, which kicked off July 15 and aired weekly on hoyDia (every Thursday)...
Jackson Wang Sizzles in Fiery, Cinematic ‘Cruel’ Video: Watch
Click here to read the full article. Jackson Wang embodies the title of his upcoming album Magic Man with a superpowered music video. After the song made its live debut during Wang’s Coachella set with 88rising earlier this year, “Cruel” has finally been unveiled alongside a cinematic music video. The track’s rough, rock-pop production couples with a visual showcasing a fire-breathing Jackson fighting off a gang of soul-sucking female antagonists. In the middle of a burning city, the Chinese singer shows off his superpowers and super physique through rubble, ash and stones with all hope looking lost for the star until an unexpected...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Hits Seventh Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart
Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti collects a seventh nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 6). The title earned 98,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 28 (down 5%), according to Luminate. Un Verano Sin Ti is the album with the most weeks at No. 1 in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent its 10th and final week at No. 1 on the list dated March 27, 2021. (Since Dangerous, Adele’s 30 had clocked six weeks at...
Justin Bieber Makes Return to Live Performances Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis: ‘Thank You So Much For Having Me Back’
Click here to read the full article. Bieber is back, baby. Less than two months after he revealed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — which forced him to postpone his summer Justice Tour shows — Justin Bieber made his return to live performances Sunday (July 31) at Italy’s Lucca Festival. Standing shirtless in front of a crowd of thousands, Bieber thanked his fans for welcoming him back to the stage and reminded everyone what the Justice Tour is truly about. “I want to say thank you so much for having me back,” he told fans in a video posted to his...
Eminem Drops ‘Crack a Bottle’ Music Video ‘Unlocked From the Shady Vault’
Click here to read the full article. Eminem has finally released a music video for his 2009 hit “Crack a Bottle” on Monday (Aug. 1). “Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram with a teaser clip of the visual. Eminem begins the eerie track saying, “Oh, ladies and gentlemen/ The moment you’ve all been waiting for/ In this corner, weighing 175 pounds/ With a record of 17 rapes, 400 assaults, and four murders/ The undisputed, most diabolical villain in the world/ Slim Shady.” The “Crack a Bottle” visual opens with a homeless woman who appears to be in...
