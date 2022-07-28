Border agents rescue migrants trapped in canal, 'fireman carry' injured juvenile a mile down mountain

www.foxnews.com
GO DAWGS
4d ago
You must mean illegal infested rats because that’s what they are! Call it what it is
Reply
6
Liberal Witch Hunt
4d ago
Again costing taxpayers more money to rescue that criminal invader
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US
Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Man arrested in California for allegedly smuggling nearly $3.7 million of fentanyl in his car tire and gas tank
US Border Patrol agents arrested a man allegedly attempting to smuggle approximately 250 pounds of fentanyl in his truck's spare tire and gas tank near the Mexican-California border Monday, the agency said.
Border Patrol agents in Texas discover migrants smuggled inside toolboxes at checkpoint
Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered three migrants locked inside a toolbox while inspecting a vehicle at a border checkpoint on Thursday. El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez said a "ruthless smuggler" had locked the migrants in the metal toolboxes and were transporting them in "extreme summer heat." Agents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to 'idiotic' Biden officials: 'We are on the cusp of complete collapse'
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a "crisis level" of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. "We're at a crisis stage,...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer
Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
A $200 Million Load of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in El Chapo’s Hometown
The Mexican army seized a “record” quantity of fentanyl, most likely produced by the Sinaloa Cartel, in the city of Culiacán this week. More than half a ton of the synthetic opioid—542 kg—was seized in a warehouse, which according to the Mexican authorities has a value of around $200 million, was seized in a warehouse.
Australian woman who was detained and asked by a US border official if she had an abortion says she's shocked by the response: 'a lot of people who've read this story are most horrified at that and I can see why'
Madolline Gourley told Insider she still hasn't heard from US Customs and Border Protection about the incident.
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
Uvalde report says a coach outside Robb Elementary alerted the school that a shooter was on campus and 'almost certainly saved lives'
Coach Yvette Silva saw the shooter hop the fence into Robb Elementary and immediately alerted the school's office.
Six bodies found piled in a hallway with cause of death under investigation after vicious gang battle turns fatal
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
Suspect named in the Utah disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced through a press release, that a suspect has been named in the disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds. Dateline featured Dylan’s case in our ‘Missing in America’ series in June and spoke with his parents, Justin Rounds...
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear
An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
U.S. fears Venezuela is increasing efforts to lure and entrap Americans as bargaining chips
In early March, after senior U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas, the Biden administration announced a breakthrough:. Two Americans detained in Venezuela were free and flying home. Direct talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro seemed to be paying off. But U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials were...
Fox News
773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6