Galveston, TX

ABC13's Disney Magic Cruise Sweepstakes

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZG8N_0gwJuKE200 A Disney cruise is where family fun meets Disney magic, where play meets relaxation, where world-class hospitality meets high-seas thrills, and where magic meets the sea.

The magic of a Disney Cruise Line vacation is closer than ever. Enter now for a chance to win a Disney cruise for four from Galveston, Texas to the beautiful Caribbean. Enjoy spectacular onboard entertainment such as Broadway-quality shows and fireworks at sea, plus imaginative dining and exclusive spaces for adults and kids alike. The adventure continues on shore where sun-soaked beaches and charming shops await.

Winners set sail November 2022-February 2023.

