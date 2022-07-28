Jacqueline's Venue welcomes all interests

www.kmaland.com
Sundays With Mike: Epilogue to a ShenDig
(Shenandoah) – Well, that was some little cookout Friday and Saturday. You know, the little barbecue event in back of the Elks Lodge. Just an intimate gathering involving more than two dozen teams from several states. Yes, Shenandoah pulled it off. With scores of volunteers, and vigor and bravado...
Barbecue battle begins in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first-ever barbecue cookoff is underway. The first of 27 teams registered for the inaugural Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition arrived as early as 8 Friday morning. Contestants from all over KMAland and beyond are entered in the competition, cooking a wide variety of barbecued meats, and hoping to past the muster of six judges. Campers and vehicles representing each of the teams were parked in back of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge--the main hub of competition. Wes Albertson of Tabor is a member of Big Spoons Barbecue. Albertson says Shenandoah's first event is actually his team's inaugural competition. KMA News asked Albertson why his team entered.
Building for new animal shelter leased, grand opening set for Aug. 13
Plans for a new animal shelter in Red Oak are beginning to take shape. Tracy Hill, representing the Heart of South West Iowa Animal Coalition, said they are in the process of renovating the building at 2047 Fernwood Ave. in Red Oak. Hill said the building is currently being leased, with the hope that it can later be purchased, and was needed due to an influx of animals needing a place to be boarded.
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
Richard G. Baker, age 61, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Visitation Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Little Tigers Football Program, c/o Diane Dannar, Treasurer. 2 West 4th Street, Grant City, Missouri 64456. Funeral Home: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery. Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Cassie L. Eckstein, 40, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Cassie passed away at Mosiac Hospital in St. Joseph, MO on Thursday July 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Martin, 79 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
Larry L. Warren, 79, Thurman, IA
Location: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post at the graveside. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Olson and York crowned Cass County Fair Queen and King
The 2022 Cass County Fair King and Queen contest was held on Thursday night in front of the gardens at the Cass County Community Center. Keira Olson was named the 2022 Queen and Bryan York was named King. Olson is the daughter of Jon and Kate Olson of Atlantic and is a member of the Pymosa 4-H club. York is the son of Dave and Kristy York of Atlantic and he is a member of the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club and the Atlantic FFA.
Statue of Mary stolen from Mary Our Queen church
OMAHA, Neb. — Someone stole a statue of Mary from an Omaha church. The Rev. Mark Lim, pastor of Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, noticed the statue’s absence Thursday morning. He hopes whoever stole Mary from the side of the church returns her, as it’s an important gathering...
Glenwood man booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his Friday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 45-year-old Ross Messinger was arrested for driving while barred. Messinger was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Fremont County community raises money for Iowa deputy's family
The Fremont County community in Iowa came together Saturday to raise money to benefit the family of a deputy killed in June near Hamburg. Dozens gathered at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Main Street to benefit the family of 37-year-old Austin "Melvin" Richardson's wife and three young daughters.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
Rock Port man injured in weekend wreck
(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was taken to the hospital following a wreck early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road just east of Rock Port. The patrol says 21-year-old Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound. Authorities say the vehicle came to a sharp curve, crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment.
Bellevue West's Dotzler chooses Creighton
(Omaha) -- Bellevue West standout Josiah Dotzler has committed to Creighton. Dotzler chose Creighton over offers from Omaha, Drake and Indiana State. Dotzler is Creighton’s first commit to their 2023 class.
Bunge Fire -- 07-31-22
Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning.
