U.S. Justice Department Probing Cyber Breach Of Federal Court Records System

U.S. Needs Full Access To Chinese Company Audit Papers To Resolve Accounting Dispute - Watchdog
The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, its chair said on Monday, confirming a Reuters story published last week. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Surviving Russian Soldiers ‘Fled In Panic’ After Group Was Attacked By Ukraine Army
Russian soldiers who survived a counteroffensive launched by the Ukrainian army have fled the war “in panic,” according to a report. The report posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) on Monday said that Russian soldiers who conducted a reconnaissance mission in the village of Yakovlivka in Donetsk Oblast suffered massive losses after they were discovered by the Ukrainian military.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
US Kills Al-Qaeda Chief In Kabul Drone Strike
A United States drone strike killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri at a hideout in the Afghan capital, President Joe Biden said Monday, adding "justice had been delivered" to the families of the September 11, 2001 attacks. In a somber televised address, Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
Militia Member Given Longest Prison Sentence For U.S. Capitol Attack
An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday for joining a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and later threatening to harm his children if they informed on him to the FBI.
China's biggest social media network is roiling with anti-American vitriol surrounding Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan
Historically, Weibo users have seized on a range of events — like the war in Ukraine — as opportunities to slam the US.
Israel Signals No Change On Nuclear Policy As U.S. Reaffirms Anti-proliferation Drive
Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)...
China releases video flexing the capabilities of its navy, army, and air force amid threats of military action over Nancy Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
"Ready in formation, listening for battle orders," says a roughly-translated slogan in the video showcasing fighter jets and missile launches.
UN chief Antonio Guterres says world is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’
Antonio Guterres has said that the word is "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation" while speaking at an international conference in New York. "The clouds that parted at the end of the Cold War are gathering once more. We have been extraordinarily lucky so far, but luck is not a strategy", the secretary-general of the UN urged. While speaking at the opening of a Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference, Guterres issued words of warning over the war in Ukraine and nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Pelosi Pushes Through With Taiwan Visit On Tuesday: Reports
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will push through plans to visit Taiwan despite warnings from China that its military would never “sit idly by” if she continued her trip, reports said. Pelosi, who flew to Singapore on Monday as part of her tour of Asia, is...
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims To Pay
After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed fires to reduce wildfire risk....
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals In $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of the scheme named...
U.S. Targets Chinese, UAE Firms In New Iran Oil Sanctions
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other firms it said helped to sell tens of millions of dollars' in Iranian oil and petrochemical products to East Asia as it seeks to raise pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear programme. The U.S. Treasury and the U.S....
Ukraine Army Successfully Destroys Russian Armored Carriers, Trucks And Artillery [Video]
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed several Russian war equipment as the war stretches into its sixth month, Ukrainian authorities said. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in a report said that its Special Operations Center used attack drones to bomb war equipment that the Russian army attempted to hide in the bushes. Among the equipment destroyed in the attack were two armored personnel carriers, three Ural trucks and Russian artillery.
Biden: Al Qaeda Leader Zawahiri Killed In U.S. Strike In Afghanistan
The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty...
