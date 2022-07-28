U.S. Justice Department Probing Cyber Breach Of Federal Court Records System

Antonio Guterres has said that the word is "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation" while speaking at an international conference in New York. "The clouds that parted at the end of the Cold War are gathering once more. We have been extraordinarily lucky so far, but luck is not a strategy", the secretary-general of the UN urged. While speaking at the opening of a Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference, Guterres issued words of warning over the war in Ukraine and nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

WORLD ・ 39 MINUTES AGO