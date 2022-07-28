Stanley Metford Decker — Service 7/29/22 2 P.M.

www.mymoinfo.com
Betty Marler-Schmitt — Service 8/4/22 5 P.M.
Betty Marler-Schmitt of Festus passed away Thursday, July 28th, she was 84 years old. The visitation for Betty Marler-Schmitt will be Thursday (8/4) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Urbana, MO.
Betty P. Pruneau — Service 8/3/22 10 A.M.
Betty P. Pruneau of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, July 27th, she was 90 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (8/3) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Betty Pruneau will be...
Theresa Winschel – Service 10am 8/9/22
Theresa Winschel of Perryville died Saturday (July 30) at the age of 60. A funeral mass will be 10:00 Tuesday (August 9th) at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with burial at a later date. Visitation for Theresa Winschel will 4 to 8 Monday and 8 to 9:30am...
Gwen Elizabeth Cook — Private Services
Gwen Elizabeth Cook of Festus, passed away Friday, July 29th, she was 61 years old. The will be private family services for Gwen Cook under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Rainfall totals: Hardest-hit STL suburbs from Tuesday and Thursday
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days. Some areas saw more than a foot of rain this week.
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Valley R-6 Prepared for Fall Classes
The maintenance team in the Valley R-6 school district at Caledonia has been working hard in preparation of the start of school in a few weeks. Here’s superintendent Jason Samples. Open house at Valley will be on Monday, August 22nd with the first day of classes on Wednesday, August...
Sugarfire’s Friday special to benefit employees impacted by flash floods
The "WRappers delight” special includes wet brisket, mac and cheese, honey badger barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Deer Creek overwhelmed by rainfall, leading to widespread flooding near Maplewood
Heavy rainfall caused Deer Creek to spill over Thursday afternoon, flooding much of the city and neighboring areas.
Fox Trot 5K, Fun Run, and Family Bike Ride coming up in October
(Arnold) The annual Fox Trot 5K, 1-mile fun run, and Family Bike Ride event sponsored by THE C-6 Educational Foundation is coming up on Saturday, October 8th. Event organizer Kim Robertson says it all takes place in Arnold City Park with the 5k beginning at 9am and both the Fun Run Walk and Family Bike Ride starting at 10am.
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
Crawford County Man to Ride for Kansas City Outlaws in New PBR Team League
(Kansas City) The sports world is welcoming in a new league as last week the Professional Bull Riders launched the P.B.R. Team Series. Luke Turnbough says it sounds really interesting and very competitive.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- In-person absentee voting for the primary election is allowed at your local election office until Five P-M today (Monday). Races to watch include the U-S Senate, the State Auditor’s, and Congressional seats to replace Republicans Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; be an election worker or in jail or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program. Missourinet will have live reports at the top and bottom of the hour on some radio affiliates.
