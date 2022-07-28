www.lascrucesbulletin.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
Local actor has ‘brush with greatness’ on ‘Informant’ movie
“You could say I had a brush with greatness, but I like to think of it as getting brushed off by Mel Gibson,” Las Cruces actor David Edwards said of the day he spent on set as part of the professional cast of the movie “The Informant.”. Playing...
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Abortion clinic moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces opening soon
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The abortion clinic known as, ‘The Pink House,’ which is moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces, is set to open soon. The clinic was at the center of the case where the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Director Shannon Brewer says the Las Cruces clinic will provide both medical and […]
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
El Paso’s Urban Legend of the Devil Tree Makes its Way to TikTok
El Paso is filled with paranormal stories and urban legends. We all know about The Lady on the HIll, La Llorona and the monk and his donkey on Transmountain; but I recently learned about a new one and it's all thanks to TikTok!. El Paso's Devil Tree is one urban...
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Taconeta Offering Last Remaining Choco Tacos In El Paso To Customers
Choco Taco lovers, I know that it’s been a very difficult week for you all after hearing the news that Klondike would be discontinuing their famous Choco Taco ice cream. *Cries in Spanish*. In a statement, Klondike officials said they were sorry to Choco Taco lovers for the decision...
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Neighbors react to allegations of east El Paso restaurant selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
