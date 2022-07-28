Las Vegas nonprofit offering free school supplies, clothes to high school students

www.fox5vegas.com
Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients. According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations. As a result, the shelter is...
Dollar Loan Center to host summer bash and school supply drive
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, August 4, The Dollar Loan Center will host its first-ever Summer Bash and School Supply Drive. The event will start at 11 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. Dollar Loan Center invites the community to the Tiltyard, its outdoor plaza located at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, for a […]
Legacy Traditional Schools to host staffing event at all three Nevada campuses
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools is looking to hire for a range of administrative positions as the new school year approaches. The tuition-free public schools will hold a job fair on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can head over to...
Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
Drone innovator, Las Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With his rapidly growing startup BRINC Drones, one young Las Vegas engineer is now taking on the challenge of responding immediately to catastrophes anywhere across the globe, and he’s doing it by donating drones and resources. This month, the 22-year-old CEO Blake Resnick announced...
Kids treated to toys and games during 'Unplug and Play Day' in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local children received new toys and games on Friday in North Las Vegas as part of a push to encourage activities away from screens. The city hosted its "Unplug and Play" event at Liberty Park, hosted by councilmembers Isaac Barron and Pamela Goynes-Brown. Kids could...
Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
An interview with Ruby Duncan, welfare activist (aired 2012)
We're doing a summer series, looking back at some of the interesting people and topics we've talked about on State of Nevada over last several years. Orphaned by age 4, a school dropout by the ninth grade, and a cotton-picker in rural Louisiana, Ruby Duncan moved to Las Vegas for a better life. Instead, she found her aunt living with other poor African Americans in a cardboard shack in the desert.
Las Vegas school leaders share what safety will look like for the upcoming school year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In just over a week, students will be back in the classroom around the Clark County School District. One of the things top of mind for many is school safety. Towards the end of the last school year, we saw an uptick in violence in...
CCSD leaders discuss new school safety measures for upcoming school year
As a new school year nears Clark County School District leaders are putting together new safety measures.
Las Vegas animal shelter waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through Aug. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter is waiving adoption fees through the end of the month for adult dogs. According to a news release, as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters event, adoption fees will be waived for adult dogs who are 6 months and older.
Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
‘There was a tree in my room’ residents displaced after uprooted trees damage their homes
Uprooted trees, large amounts of debris, and intense damage to units and houses in the area are what is left behind after storms made their way across the Las Vegas valley.
UPDATE: Some 40 people evacuated from southeast valley apartment complex
The Clark County Fire Department has responded to reports of multiple fallen trees near McLeod Drive and Karen Avenue following thunderstorm activity across the Las Vegas valley.
Districts grapple with worsening teacher shortage as new school year nears
While teacher vacancies isn't a new problem for the Clark County School District, it has worsened over the past 10 years in part because of hiring challenges and a growing number of licensed positions to fill. The post Districts grapple with worsening teacher shortage as new school year nears appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
Senior citizens at Las Vegas apartment complex frustrated by relocated bus stop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — “You gotta go shopping, you gotta go to groceries stores cause you’ve gotta eat and I moved here to gamble, so I’m gonna go to the casino and The Nellis Air Force Base because I’m retired military.”. However, Roosevelt Rugles and...
‘It saved her life’ new drug that fights against cancer in pets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-- An injection to kill off the most common type of cancer in dogs, mast tumor cells, that involves no chemotherapy or radiation is making life much easier for pet owners.
Man wins free subs for life after getting Subway tattoo in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One man was awarded free Subway sandwiches for life after getting a large Subway tattoo during a promotion. Lines out the door were seen at Bad Apple Tattoo on Wednesday as people waited to get Subway tattoos. Subway was on site promoting the new Subways series, with 12 new sandwiches and a chance to win a lifetime of free subs.
CCSD hires over 800 new teachers, still sees thousands of open positions
The Clark County School District announced Thursday it has hired 883 new teachers and 109 bus drivers going into the 2022-23 school year.
