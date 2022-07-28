ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas nonprofit offering free school supplies, clothes to high school students

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Fox5 KVVU

Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

An interview with Ruby Duncan, welfare activist (aired 2012)

We're doing a summer series, looking back at some of the interesting people and topics we've talked about on State of Nevada over last several years. Orphaned by age 4, a school dropout by the ninth grade, and a cotton-picker in rural Louisiana, Ruby Duncan moved to Las Vegas for a better life. Instead, she found her aunt living with other poor African Americans in a cardboard shack in the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#High School#Free School#Clothing#Project 150#Betty S Boutique#Nike#3600 North Rancho Drive
8newsnow.com

Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Adidas
8newsnow.com

Man wins free subs for life after getting Subway tattoo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One man was awarded free Subway sandwiches for life after getting a large Subway tattoo during a promotion. Lines out the door were seen at Bad Apple Tattoo on Wednesday as people waited to get Subway tattoos. Subway was on site promoting the new Subways series, with 12 new sandwiches and a chance to win a lifetime of free subs.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy