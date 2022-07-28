Former Marines, car dealer face murder for hire charges in murder of Nashville couple

fox17.com
Related
fox17.com
Missing man found at hospital under John Doe identity
----- A Silver Alert is put out for a missing missing from South Nashville. Ron Clay, 75, walked away from a senior living facility on Sam Boney Drive at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Metro Nashville police. He reportedly has dementia. Clay has green eyes, gray hair, is 5’10” and...
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
fox17.com
Former longtime MNPD police chief dies on his birthday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Metro Nashville Police Department Chief of Police Joe Casey died Sunday. It was his 96th birthday. Casey, whose health has recently been failing, had been appointed a patrolman in 1951 before serving as chief in Nashville from 1973 until he retired in 1989. MNPD Chief John...
fox17.com
Woman wanted in deadly stabbing of man at Nashville hotel captured
(UPDATE) -- Metro Nashville police found Christina Walker Saturday night at her apartment nearby and arrested her without incident. ------------------------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A deadly stabbing occurred at an extended-stay hotel near Nashville International Airport. A 44-year-old man died inside a room after being found stabbed to death on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at 96
Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of the former Chief of Police, Joe D. Casey. Chief Casey passed away Sunday morning at the age of 96.
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
1 Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
1 person has been reported dead after a single motor vehicle accident in South Nashville on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.
WSMV
Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSMV
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
Metro Police Chief surprises, commends Nashville bouncer who stopped man with gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A downtown bouncer who police say stopped a gunman before he could open fire is getting a big pat on the back Friday. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented Michael Kuhn with an award outside the downtown bar where the security guard works. It was all a surprise.
Metro police officer ‘violently shoved’ after pulling over stolen vehicle
A Metro police officer was shoved after pulling a driver over in a stolen vehicle, according to a an affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
A homeless person chases another man into a downtown Nashville business with a rock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Security video from a downtown Nashville ice cream shop shows a homeless man being chased by another homeless man with a rock, according to the business owner. This incident happened last Saturday just before 6 p.m. at Mattheessen's ice cream shop on 2nd Ave. The...
qudach.com
Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
Nashville woman charged in hot water attack
A 51-year-old woman was charged with throwing boiling water on a man after yelling at him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Man accused of killing his wife inside their Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.
WSMV
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.
Tennessee woman shot in target practice accident
A Williamson County woman continues to recover at Vanderbilt Medical Center after deputies say she was accidentally shot by a neighbor in the College Grove community.
Man killed after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)
Man killed after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday afternoon, a man lost his life following a traffic collision in South Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike [...]
Comments / 0