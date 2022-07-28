Study: 4.3M Illinoisans skip meals or eat less due to high food prices
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new study, 44% of adults in Illinois say they have skipped meals to eat less as grocery bills continue to climb due to rising inflation.
CouponBirds conducted the survey, which featured 3,500 respondents. Forty-four percent said food items are becoming less affordable. That equates to 4,305,926 million people when applied to Illinois’ total population.
West Virginia saw 73% of respondents saying they had eaten less due to food costs, the greatest percentage in the study. Only 22% of South Dakota and Wyoming residents responded that way, the lowest nationwide.
Prices of eggs have risen 32.2% from May 2021 to May 2022; meat, poultry, and fish have risen 14.2%; dairy products are up 11.8%.
Consumer prices have risen the fastest since 1981, according to the U.S. Labor Department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 22