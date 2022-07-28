ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Study: 4.3M Illinoisans skip meals or eat less due to high food prices

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new study, 44% of adults in Illinois say they have skipped meals to eat less as grocery bills continue to climb due to rising inflation.

CouponBirds conducted the survey, which featured 3,500 respondents. Forty-four percent said food items are becoming less affordable. That equates to 4,305,926 million people when applied to Illinois’ total population.

West Virginia saw 73% of respondents saying they had eaten less due to food costs, the greatest percentage in the study. Only 22% of South Dakota and Wyoming residents responded that way, the lowest nationwide.

Prices of eggs have risen 32.2% from May 2021 to May 2022; meat, poultry, and fish have risen 14.2%; dairy products are up 11.8%.

Consumer prices have risen the fastest since 1981, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Comments / 22

Amy Gee
4d ago

well, many who are without children in their household are taxed to death and yet get no help when they need it--they often skip meals and go without

Reply(1)
10
Bob Smith
4d ago

Which you can blame Biden and the democrats. Making. a big deal about gas prices coming down . That’s because people can’t afford the high price. Diesel fuel is still extremely high because that’s the fuel for trucks to move products .

Reply(1)
11
GB204
3d ago

Riding with Biden new weight loss program for America , yet lots of freebies at the southern border .

Reply
9
