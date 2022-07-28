Three Arrested for OC Strong-arm Robbery

www.wboc.com
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in Maryland
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Body Found Along Road In Lincoln, Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
Body Found Along Road In Lincoln, Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. Just after 1:51 on July 31, 2022, crews from the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Staytonville...
Ocean City Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Boardwalk Assault
OCEAN CITY, MD – Police in Ocean City are seeking to identify a man wanted...
WBOC
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown man deceased at this location. The victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead along Sussex County road
Man found dead along Sussex County road

Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
WBOC
Ocean City Police Department Participating in National Night Out
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is inviting the public to join the department and other first responders on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, for National Night Out. The event will be celebrated at Northside Park on their West Lagoon Field. This will be the department's first year...
firststateupdate.com
Four Month Drug Investigation In Milford Leads To Three Arrests, Two Released
The Milford Police Department (MPD) has ended a four-month a four-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales with three arrests, according to Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robert Masten. Masten said MPD’s Drug Unit and Special Operations Group executed a search warrant in an apartment in the 100 block of Bright Way...
Five More Facing Charges In Felony Fourth Of July Shooting In Maryland: State Police
Five new suspects have been apprehended in connection to a fatal Fourth of July shooting in Maryland, bringing the total to nine arrests, according to state police. In Dorchester County, Tyuane Johnson, 24, of Cambridge was shot on Monday, July 4 in the 1000 block of Cosby Lane, police said, later succumbing to his injuries after being rushed to the Dorchester General Hospital.
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
WGMD Radio
Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder
Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
Ocean City Today
Shot fired during Ocean City uptown scuffle
A man was assaulted in uptown Ocean City on Tuesday night, and during the scuffle, a gun fired and alarmed the neighborhood. The Ocean City Police received a call about possible gunshots just after 9 p.m. near 144th Street, and when police arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from a head injury.
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help after fishing line tangles up, damages cruiser
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an incident involving fishing line. A Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to the Hunting Creek Bridge for a traffic complaint involving juveniles disrupting traffic flow across the bridge. When the deputy arrived, he was not able to find any juveniles in the area. However, as he drove across the bridge, his vehicle was ensnared in heavy duty fishing line strung across the bridge, according to law enforcement.
WBOC
Ocean City Police Utilize Network of Cameras
The network of cameras is called "City Watch." Its goal is to keep the community safe as it did after a strong-armed robbery on the boardwalk.
WBOC
Va. Woman Killed in Early Morning Milton Crash
MILTON, Del.- A Virginia woman was killed in an early morning crash in Milton. Delaware State Police say just after 7 a.m. a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was going eastbound on Milton Ellendale Hwy. approaching the intersection at Mulberry St. At the same time a gray 2016 Chevy Colorado was going westbound approaching the intersection. The Chevy began to turn left onto Mulberry St. when it entered the path of the Toyota. The left of Chevy hit the left side of the Toyota. Both vehicles spun counterclockwise with the Toyota stopping in a grassy area just south of the edge of the highway. The Chevy stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway.
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Millsboro Area Crash
MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured following a car crash that occurred east of Millsboro on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., a 2019 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road and approaching a moderate left curve east of Cannon Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Kia failed to negotiate the curve, and the Kia went off the south edge of Mount Joy Road and continued traveling eastbound until it struck a utility pole off the roadway. After striking the pole, the Kia overturned onto its roof and caught fire.
27-Year-Old Milford Man Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash
MILLSBORO, DE – A 27-year-old man from Milford was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon. On July 27, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., a white 2019 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road approaching a moderate left curve east of Cannon Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia failed to negotiate the curve, and the Kia exited the south edge of Mount Joy Road and continued traveling eastbound until it struck a utility pole off the roadway. After striking the pole, the Kia overturned onto its roof and caught fire.
WBOC
Police ID Man Killed in Ellendale Crash
ELLENDALE, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who died in a late Saturday night crash in Ellendale. Troopers identified the victim as Dolman Ubaldo Jimenez-Perez, 33, of Georgetown, Del. Police said that just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a 28-year-old...
