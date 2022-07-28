Appleton to host World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO