Appleton to host World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships

Getting ready for the Mile of Music, Mile 9
(WFRV) – The iconic Mile of Music in Appleton kicks off soon with stages from Lawrence University to Spats and Emmett’s. This is the ninth edition of Mile of Music and welcomes 700 live music sets at 40 venues. Co-founder of Mile of Music, Dave Willems joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about how things have changed over the years and what people can expect.
Green Bay Rockers fans hit it out of the park for students
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers Baseball team scored big time for NE Wisconsin school kids Friday night. They had a very successful backpack collection drive for the “Back to School Store” with the Service League of Green Bay. The Service League says about a...
Green Bay Kroc Center: How to use the machines at the gym
(WFRV) – Stepping into a gym can be a bit overwhelming, especially when you may not know how to work the machines, but it doesn’t have to be. Lexi at the Green Bay Kroc Center shows Local 5 Live viewers how to use an Adaptive Motion Trainer and the many benefits.
Gas station in Kaukauna sells $1M ticket during MegaMillions drawing
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the MegaMillions jackpot of $1.28 billion came from Illinois, one lucky person from Kaukauna still hit big, winning $1 million. The Lighthouse Corner Gas Station on 1005 Crooks Avenue sold a million-dollar ticket for July 29th’s drawing of the MegaMillions. Gas Station owner...
Movie in the Park featuring Sing 2 on August 12 in Village of Allouez
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez is hosting another Movie in the Park event on August 12, at 7:30 p.m. According to a release sent by village officials, Sing 2 will be the featured film for this community event at Green Isle Park (900 Greene Avenue). Eventgoers...
Glass Arts Festival at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass in Neenah
(WFRV) – From glass blowing to take-home projects, it’s all about a beautiful art medium. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a new event in Neenah where it’s not just glass art, but glass art experiences is the focus of a new festival. The...
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
A look inside Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Carve out some time for stepping into the new Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look around 110-thousand square feet of furniture – whether you are looking to design a college dorm rom or an entire home, you’ll find it there. Plus there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors on something new, with their selection of available patio furniture.
Warren Gerds/Review: Warmth fills ‘The Little Mermaid’
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweet mermaid, a funny crab, a feeling of love and songs that embrace or tickle the funnybone. It’s the musical “The Little Mermaid,” now being done up large by The Waupaca Community Theatre in the city’s impressive performing arts center.
Pet Saver: Abraham
Meet Abraham, a 1-year-old guinea pig available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s PetSmart adoption center. Weighing just 2lbs, Abraham would love to help you eat your extra fruits and veggies. Guinea Pigs are social animals and typically do well in pairs after slow introductions – and with...
Sir Francis Bacon is ready to be Your New Best Friend!
(WFRV) – This sweet boy arrived at The Neenah Animal Shelter as a transfer from another shelter where he was found as a stray. While not much is known about his history, since he has been at the shelter he has quickly warmed up to staff, loves to play, and has made friends with everyone he has met.
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
Brown County man helps victims of Kentucky flooding
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County man is lending a helping hand to the victims of the Kentucky flooding. Mark Gallert is a Red Cross volunteer from the Town of Lawrence who is on a mission to help those in need. Gallert flew out to Kentucky on...
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good lifejacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded...
Kaukauna woman doing her part to save monarch butterflies
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna woman has made it her mission to help save the monarch butterfly in Wisconsin. Amanda Kostechka is raising 150 monarch butterflies in her home this year. She said she got hooked on helping monarch butterflies when her mother-in-law gave her son a caterpillar a couple of years ago.
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
Vigil for man killed in 2017 held in Oshkosh, organizers demand police accountability
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting. According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:. What happened on...
Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
Marquette University: Student from Hortonville dies after getting hit by car
(WFRV) – A student at Marquette’s School of Dentistry reportedly died on Sunday after he was hit by a car on the interchange. The President of Marquette University, Dr. Michael Lovell, issued a message about the death of a student. That student was Payton Claybaugh, who was a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences.
