Fauntleroy ferry crashes into dock structure causing significant damage

SEATTLE — The Cathlamet ferry crashed into a “dolphin” at the Fauntleroy terminal on Thursday morning, causing damage to cars and significant damage to the ferry.

A “dolphin” is part of the ferry terminal that helps guide the boat into the dock.

Although at least two cars were crushed upon impact. No injuries were reported, according to Washington State Ferries.

Just past 10 a.m., the Seattle Police Department started to turn away all traffic at the Fauntleroy terminal.

The terminal will remain closed while U.S. Coast Guard investigates what WSF is calling a “hard landing.” Until the investigation is complete, the ferry will not be moved. Service at the terminal is expected to resume later this afternoon.

WSF said the dock structure will be examined and if it’s determined to be usable, as well as safe to move the damaged ferry, service from the terminal will be restored and the vessel Kitsap will be brought in to serve as the second of two boats on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route.

The other vessel on the route, the Issaquah, is providing service between Vashon Island and Southworth only. Those who need to travel between Vashon Island and the mainland can also use the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route, but as of 12:44 p.m., there was a two-hour wait.

The Vashon Island School District (VISD) alerted parents they were aware of the situation and encouraged all VISD commuter families to look out for more information related to the start of the school year, including updates on ferries throughout the month of August.

Those with monthly or multi-ride vehicle/passenger passes for Vashon and Southworth will be permitted to use those at Seattle’s Colman dock for the remainder of the day, says WSF.

According to the Seattle Times archives, this isn’t the first incident with the Cathlamet in the ferry’s history.

In April 1982, the Cathlamet drifted from the ferry ramp at Mukilteo and a car slipped off. There were no injuries.

In September 1986, the Cathlamet’s propulsion system malfunctioned and the ferry slammed into the Clinton dock, causing $500,000 in damage.

On June 1, 2007, the Cathlamet slammed into the Mukilteo ferry dock around 6 a.m., damaging a “dolphin,” which collapsed and blocked the ship. According to the Seattle Times, the captain was fired on July 28 of that year for “grossly negligent actions.”

