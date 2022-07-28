ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

BBB explains how to avoid flooded car scams

By Blair Ledet
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Receiving constant spam texts? Tips on how to stop them

ST. LOUIS — Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You’re not wrong: Text marketing is on the rise, and annoyed consumers are sick of it. Consumer Reports has some tips on how to stop spam texts once and for all.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
FOX2Now

Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Scams#Vehicles#Louis
FOX2now.com

Mobile command centers set up around St. Louis

St. Louis has opened a few mobile command centers to help flooding victims. O’Fallon, Mo. subdivision still cleaning up after …. Poll shows workers aren’t saving enough for retirement. Study shows link between fitness trackers and weight …. Study shows chocolate is good for high blood pressure. STL...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month

ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy