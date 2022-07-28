BBB explains how to avoid flooded car scams

fox2now.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in Missouri
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny Baker
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old
Receiving constant spam texts? Tips on how to stop them
ST. LOUIS — Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You’re not wrong: Text marketing is on the rise, and annoyed consumers are sick of it. Consumer Reports has some tips on how to stop spam texts once and for all.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
St Louis Gateway Transportation Center shooting sends customers running for cover as cops swarm Amtrak & bus station
A SHOOTING at the St Louis Gateway Transportation Center sent customers running for cover as police officers swarmed the Amtrak and Greyhound Bus stations. The shooting, which took place inside the transportation center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, left one person dead, according to a local CBS affiliate. KMOV's Jenna...
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
Buyer gets result for refund on land tax sales from the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis holds land tax sales at the Civil Courts building downtown where properties are up for sale due to owners not paying property taxes for four years. The city host the land sales tax five times a year and in 2021, Neshobey...
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
Community reacts to woman shot during attempted carjacking STL Walgreens
A woman was shot in the chest outside of a Walgreens in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Monday.
St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up summer camps
ST. LOUIS – The child who drowned at his summer camp in July has exposed a loophole in the law. According to caregivers, summer camps can sometimes make their own rules, putting your child at risk. Two childcare providers at the Apple of Your Eye Learning Center on Tesson...
Mobile command centers set up around St. Louis
St. Louis has opened a few mobile command centers to help flooding victims. O’Fallon, Mo. subdivision still cleaning up after …. Poll shows workers aren’t saving enough for retirement. Study shows link between fitness trackers and weight …. Study shows chocolate is good for high blood pressure. STL...
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
American Red Cross helping flood victims
The American Red Cross is also helping flood victims with shelter and supplies.
Governor Parson tours University City homes to assess flood damage
Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited University City Monday to assess the flood damage in the area.
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
15 vehicles damaged overnight during rapid gunfire in St. Louis
Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.
Study shows chocolate is good for high blood pressure
Chocolate may be good for high blood pressure.
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Comments / 0