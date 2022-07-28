ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base

The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
HARRISON, NY
Find the BestRestaurants in Westchester

Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they're over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. Stop fishing for the best seafood taco joints in Westchester — we’ve got you covered with nine of our absolute faves. Roll on over to these Westchester County hotspots...
85 Bronx River Road 5R, Yonkers, Westchester County, NY, 10704

Listed by Safiya Swan with Keller Williams Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 85 Bronx River Road Español?. Fully renovated, one-bedroom co-op is located on Bronx River Road in the well-maintained Wakefield Towers. It is move-in ready with a beautifully modernized kitchen, updated stainless steel appliances, a deep farm sink, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. This unit has a large living room/dining room combo and a newly renovated bathroom. The sun-filled bedroom is spacious with high ceilings with ample closet space throughout the unit. The building offers a live-in operations manager and laundry facility on-site. Monthly maintenance is $777.50. Come see this gem for yourself as it will not last long!!!
Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them

Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
New Report Reveals Attraction of Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley experienced a net gain from migration in 2019-2020 for the first time in a decade and it was a byproduct of Covid-19, according to “Moving In, Moving Out,” a special report released by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress (HVPFP), which is based in Newburgh. The report said that 48,642 people moved from the city to the Hudson Valley while 15,248 moved out of the region and into the city, resulting in a net gain for the Hudson Valley of 33,394 people.
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’

White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Timeline for Stew Leonard’s expansion in Norwalk

NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s customers with a green thumb will soon find their favorite plants and garden essentials year-round. Stew Leonard’s expects to complete its new indoor garden center by late fall, according to Meghan Bell, director of public relations. The addition will be located on the west side of the building, and construction is already underway to permanently enclose the outdoor retail space previously reserved for its garden products.
