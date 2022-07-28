Pass or Pay on new contract extensions for 3 Cavs players

kingjamesgospel.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Memphis Grizzlies Could Land Kevin Durant For Four Players And Five First-Round Picks
Kevin Durant's trade request has shaken the league, and many teams have already engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, it seems as though no team has made an offer that has piqued the Nets' interest. Perhaps a team like the Memphis Grizzlies could enter the mix...
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova back in the NBA
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is back in the NBA. One of the most popular Cleveland Cavaliers of the last 15 years is back in the NBA, as Matthew Dellavedova has signed with the Sacramento Kings. The Australian-born Dellavedova returned to the National Basketball League of Australia for the 2021-2022 season. In doing so, he brought his stock back up and garnered the interest of the Kings.
Report: Wizards are among teams with Collin Sexton on their radar
The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz are two of the teams reportedly with Collin Sexton on their radar this offseason. Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, reportedly has an offer on the table from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it is well below what he was expecting to be paid this offseason.
Did the Cleveland Cavaliers screw up the Collin Sexton negotiations?
Collin Sexton is apparently miffed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. News is now out that the Cleveland Cavaliers have offered Collin Sexton a new deal in the range of three years and $40 million over the life of the contract. That’s about $13.33 million per year. Sexton, who was rumored to want something north of $20 million per year, probably over the same length of time, turned down the Cavs’ offer.
This Cavs-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland
Every NBA team would like to be in the running for the NBA title every season. Unfortunately, that’s simply unrealistic. In any given season, some teams will be on the upswing, and some teams will be on the decline. Young teams will begin to harvest the fruits of their labor. On the other hand, teams who have had the same core for years may consider switching things up if their success has been limited.
The Guardians Should Add This Catcher To Their Trade Deadline Targets
The Red Sox are reportedly open to moving some of their veterans and Christian Vazquez could be an option for the Guardians.
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
WATCH: Viral Video Of LeBron James And Draymond Green
A video is going viral on social media of Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James.
LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Monday
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story on Monday. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season to the Boston Celtics.
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Browns insider shares Deshaun Watson suspension timeline
The Cleveland Browns have been waiting for weeks to find out how long quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended this NFL season over the sexual assault allegations against him. According to one Browns insider, it sounds like we know when that will probably happen. The NFL’s ruling from disciplinary officer...
Jazz Linked to Cavs' Collin Sexton in New Trade Rumor
It’s been crickets lately at Utah Jazz HQ on the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors. Whether the All-Star is staying or going remains to be seen, but at least we can assume the New York Knicks and Jazz aren’t on the same page with the terms of a potential blockbuster deal.
Browns unlikely to re-sign C JC Tretter
The Browns released center J.C. Tretter in March, and he has lingered on the free agent market ever since, with no concrete reports of interest in his services. However, even if Cleveland was able to re-sign its five-year starter to a team-friendly pact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not envision such a reunion.
The Guardians Refuse To Do This At The Plate
The Guardians have the lowest strikeout percentage in baseball which is led by Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan.
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
