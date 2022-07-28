ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3 ideal Jose Urquidy trade scenarios from the Houston Astros

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGDJ4_0gwJqc3q00

Jose Urquidy has been among the first-place Houston Astros’ most-consistent starting pitchers this season. He’s under team control through the 2025 season and is only 27 years old.

That’s why it’s a surprise we’re hearing a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicating that Houston has made Urquidy available in talks leading up to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline .

A number of teams, both contenders and pretenders, have made controllable pitchers available as they attempt to cash in on a bull market.

Coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the lowly Oakland Athletics, Houston will be active before the deadline passes. Urquidy could be its top asset.

  • Jose Urquidy stats (2022): 9-4 record, 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts in 100.2 innings

Houston’s rotation goes six deep right now with Justin Verlander (1.86 ERA) and Framber Valdez (2.74 ERA) headlining things. It has two other pitchers in that of Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier pitching at the same level as Urquidy. With needs in other areas, it somewhat makes sense to sell high on Urquidy. Here’s a look at three ideal trade scenarios.

Related: Updated MLB trade rumors

Jose Urquidy trade to the Baltimore Orioles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPTcr_0gwJqc3q00
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

With Urquidy under team control for the foreseeable future, we envision non-contending teams having interest in his services. Meanwhile, Houston is going to be looking for Major-League talent, not prospects.

This deal seems to be a match made in heaven. Baltimore has a robust young lineup that has shown out during a surprising 2022 season . The long-downtrodden club needs controllable pitching to expedite its climb to contending status.

  • Houston Astros trade: Jose Urquidy
  • Baltimore Orioles trade: Trey Mancini, Jorge Lopez

The Astros nab a major upgrade in left field while enabling Michael Brantley to move to center. They also pick up a closer in Lopez who has been dominant since transitioning from being a starter.

  • Jorge Lopez stats (2022): 4-5 record, 1.55 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 52 strikeouts in 46.1 innings, 19 saves

Lopez teaming up with Ryan Pressly as a late-inning arm would shorten games for the Astros. In the process, it would make the trade of Jose Urquidy make sense.

Related: Updated 2022 MLB Playoff and World Series predictions

Houston Astros land All-Star center fielder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xr8b_0gwJqc3q00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The bottom-feeding Pittsburgh Pirates have put All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the trade block with the New York Yankees already being linked to the 27-year-old . Why wouldn’t Houston want to potentially block that while adding at a position of utmost need?

As for Pittsburgh, the inclusion of Urquidy as part of a package for Reynolds would make sense. He’s a controllable arm for a Pirates organization that is top heavy when it comes to position players in its farm system.

  • Houston Astros trade: Jose Urquidy, Hunter Brown, Yainer Diaz
  • Pittsburgh Pirates trade: Bryan Reynolds

Typically, acquiring someone of Reynolds’ ilk would cost multiple top-five prospects. He’s under team control through the 2025 season and has proven himself to be among the best center fielders in the game.

Instead of going that route, Houston offers up Urquidy as part of the package. It also adds No. 1 prospect Hunter Brown and a power hitting prospect in Diaz. Brown would join Urquidy in the Pirates’ rotation immediately given his success at Triple-A Sugar Land this season.

  • Hunter Brown stats (2022): 6-3 record, 2.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 101 strikeouts in 75.2 innings

As for Diaz, he can play both catcher and first base. The 23-year-old Dominican native is hitting .302 with 17 homers, 69 RBI and an .875 OPS in Double-A and Triple-A. He, too, could join the big league club immediately.

Related: San Francisco Giants long shot to land Juan Soto

Houston Astros send Jose Urquidy to the San Francisco Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Vre_0gwJqc3q00
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

After a solid 22-14 start to the season, San Francisco finds itself at 48-50 and has lost seven consecutive games . It is 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the National League and could very well opt to sell off impending free agents.

That’s where the trio of Joc Pederson, Wilmer Flores and Jarlin Garcia come into play. All three could provide a contender with something useful.

For Houston, that would include Pederson proving to be an upgrade in left field. The two-time All-Star has hit 17 homers while posting a solid .815 OPS this season. Boasting an ability to play three infield positions, Flores has hit 14 homers on the campaign. Talk about Houston adding pop. As for Garcia, he’s pitched to a 2.83 ERA as a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen.

  • Houston Astros trade: Jose Urquidy, Corey Julks
  • San Francisco Giants trade: Joc Pederson, Wilmer Flores, Jarlin Garcia

As for the Giants, they are going to look to compete in 2023 regardless of whether they’re sellers ahead of the deadline. They’ll want to get Major League-level talent in return. That’s where Urquidy makes sense as a controllable asset.

This is magnified by the fact that current Giants starters Carlos Rodon and Alex Cobb will likely be free agents during the winter. Adding a top-30 prospect from the Astros’ farm sweetens the pot here. Julks has hit 19 homers in Triple-A this season and could audition for an every-day spot in the outfield as the season progresses.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Wilmer Flores
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Yankees#Jets#The Houston Astros#Espn#Oakland Athletics#Major League
ClutchPoints

Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap

According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Astros "Supportive" of Maldonado's Contract Vesting for 2023

If Martín Maldonado plays 90 or more games this season, a vesting option activates for the 2023 season. While 13 games away, the Houston Astros are supportive of Maldonado returning for his fourth full season, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. The team option is worth $4 million...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy