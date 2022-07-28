Five Firms Help Bain Capital, BC Partners Cut Fedrigoni Deal

news.bloomberglaw.com
BakerHostetler Adds Litigation Partner Ryan Pittman in Houston
Ryan Pittman has joined BakerHostetler as a partner in the litigation practice group and as a member of the energy industry team in Houston, the firm saidMonday. Pittman represents operators in oil and gas litigation matters, including oil field accidents and other catastrophic events, lease and title disputes, royalty class actions, property damage claims, pipeline condemnations, and trade secrets, according to the firm.
Arnold & Porter Expands Life Sciences Practice in Amsterdam
Arnold & Porter will open an office in Amsterdam with a particular focus on its European life sciences regulatory practice area, the firm announced Monday. Partner Carla Schoonderbeek has joined the firm and will head up the office. She is one of Europe’s leading legal advisors on European law and the regulation of medicinal products, the firm said. She regularly advises on issues of EU marketing authorizations and regulatory exclusivities such as regulatory data protection, orphan designation, and pediatric research rewards.
In today’s column, corporate legal departments haven’t made much progress on sending work to diverse outside counsel; fines levied by the UK’s legal profession watchdog are up six-fold in five years; DLA Piper was the top firm for lateral hires in 2022’s first half, new data show.
Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Busted $44 Billion Deal (1)
A Twitter Inc. shareholder hit Elon Musk with a proposed class action, effectively joining the tech giant’s bid to block the world’s richest man from backing out of his pledge to pay $44 billion to acquire the influential social networking platform. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery...
Deutsche Bank Pays $5 Million to Exit Libor Antitrust Lawsuit
Deutsche Bank AG will pay $5 million to resolve antitrust litigation over its alleged role in a scheme by top global banks to manipulate the Sterling Libor, a key interest benchmark for financial instruments denominated in British pounds, according to federal court filings in Manhattan. Derivative traders leading the lawsuit...
US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands
The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
Soros-Led Open Society Foundations Hires Jones Day Partner (1)
Catherine Livingston new general counsel at grantmaking network. She succeeds ex-legal chief Gail Scovell, who left after eight years. ‘s Open Society Foundations will soon have a new top lawyer in Jones Day partner Catherine Livingston, the grant-making network led by the billionaire philanthropist announced Monday. Livingston will officially join...
Opportunity Zone Projects Hindered by Inflation, Higher Rates
Sean Lyons has enough equity for his multifamily and student housing projects, which are funded largely by opportunity zone investors. But the price of lumber he needs for construction has risen 16% in the past year, and the work has taken longer than expected. His company has assumed the cost...
Bank of England Set for Biggest Interest Rate Rise in 27 Years
The Bank of England this week is expected to push through the biggest interest-rate increase in 27 years and unveil its strategy for unwinding some of the £895 billion ($1.1 trillion) of stimulus it delivered over the past decade. The measures would accelerate a historic tightening of monetary policy...
Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
Formula Gap Forces Special Needs Families to Grow Supply Network
Kristina Kimani, whose daughter was born prematurely and requires a higher calorie diet, scours pharmacies in Massachusetts, endlessly refreshes websites, and solicits help from family and friends to get the specific formula she needs. “It’s been very stressful trying to find my daughter’s specialty hypoallergenic formula,” she said. “Part of...
Market Indexes Seen as New Targets in SEC’s Greenwashing Fight
Market index providers like MSCI Inc. and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC could be swept into the federal crackdown on greenwashing as the SEC mulls changes that would subject them to robust record-keeping requirements, exams, and less discretion to shape their products. The Securities and Exchange Commission is exploring whether...
Cision, Sales Reps Win Court Nod for Deal Ending Overtime Suit
Cision US Inc. and sales representatives who say it deliberately cheated them out of overtime pay can settle their wage-and-hour dispute for $325,000 after a federal judge in New York signed off on the deal. The public relations software firm allegedly ran afoul of federal and state wage laws by...
