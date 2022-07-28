Five Firms Help Bain Capital, BC Partners Cut Fedrigoni Deal

Arnold & Porter will open an office in Amsterdam with a particular focus on its European life sciences regulatory practice area, the firm announced Monday. Partner Carla Schoonderbeek has joined the firm and will head up the office. She is one of Europe’s leading legal advisors on European law and the regulation of medicinal products, the firm said. She regularly advises on issues of EU marketing authorizations and regulatory exclusivities such as regulatory data protection, orphan designation, and pediatric research rewards.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO