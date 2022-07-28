Running up that hill: Vidalia Vikings celebrate the end of summer workouts

www.natchezdemocrat.com
John William Goeggle, II
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for John William “Big John” Goeggle, II, 65 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday.
J.E.T. Natchez – about to land in Natchez
J.E.T. Natchez, our initiative for bringing commercial air service back to our airport, is about to land in Natchez!. Just this past Tuesday, Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer for Southern Airways, the nation’s fastest growing commuter airline, said the words we’ve been waiting to hear: “We find Natchez to be a good fit for us… We can envision beginning as early as October… Daily flights from Natchez to Memphis…. Daily flights from Natchez to New Orleans… Flights next year to Houston and Dallas… We are hopeful that Natchez will be our next winner.”
Ferriday High opens new Star Academy
FERRIDAY, La. — On Thursday evening, Ferriday High School cut the ribbon in front of a $1.8 million school that “is not costing Concordia Parish School district a dollar, not even a penny,” said Superintendent Toyua Bachus. This school year, the high school is participating in a...
Give me ‘Latest mentions of Natchez on Jeopardy’ for $200 please
The Answer: The latest Mississippi city to be featured on the game show Jeopardy! The Question: What is Natchez?. Local fans were pleasantly surprised when gameshow host Ken Jennings revealed the $200 clue for the category “The Southern US” in the First Round of Wednesday’s televised episode of Jeopardy!
Sunny skies on last day of July: Your weather forecast
NATCHEZ — Today is the last day of July — July 31, 2022. Times flies when you’re having fun. Just ask Natchez-Adams School District students, whose summer ended last week when classes began for the 2022-2023 school year. Something just doesn’t sit right with school starting in July. I know, I know. Times change. So, here’s to a great school year for our students.
Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! Your weather for Aug. 1, 2022
NATCHEZ — The exact rules for the superstitious vary. Some say rabbit twice on the first day of each month. We say why take a chance? It’s no time to test fate. Just go with the flow and hope it’s a great month for us all. Meteorologists...
Fundraiser for Christmas in Natchez held at Dunleith
Amy Allen, a recent addition to Natchez from El Dorado, Arkansas, played Gloria Gaynor on a grand piano while guests at the Christmas in Natchez fundraiser encircled auction tables. With one hand, people wrote down dollar amounts for sunset cemetery tours, sunset airplane flights and sunset pool parties. With the...
listenupyall.com
Part-Time Positions open at Natchez National Historic Park
Part-Time Positions at Natchez National Historical Park. Natchez National Historical Park will be hiring two part-time Visitor Service Assistants (VSAs) this summer. VSAs serve as front-line information specialists who welcome visitors to Natchez and assist them in making their plans for an interesting, rewarding experience in the area. All interested parties must apply for the positions through the Federal government employment website, USAJOBS. Applications must be submitted before August 12, 2022 with an estimated entry on duty in September, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have released an update regarding the body of a woman pulled from a river in Catahoula Parish on Monday. The following information was released by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, a call was received from a...
Michael Lynn Jackson
FAYETTE – Services for Michael Lynn Jackson, 68, of Fort Worth, TX who died Friday, July 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX will be at Spirit Filled Life Christian Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Larry Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Hill AME Church cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
wgno.com
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to do mass shooting at Louisiana and Mississippi high schools
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and locate the alleged caller that made the threat in Hot Springs, Ark.
More information released on the body found in Catahoula Parish
UPDATE (07/27/2022; 11:05 AM) (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman in the Black River regarding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville, La. According to authorities, they recovered and sent the body to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, La. for […]
Addie Herrington
FAYETTE – Services for Addie Herrington, 72, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
National Night Out law enforcement motorcade is Tuesday
NATCHEZ — There will be law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies traveling across the bridge and through neighborhoods of the Miss Lou on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Do not be alarmed, however. The motorcade of patrolmen is for National Night Out—not a hot pursuit. National Night...
Community celebrates Minorville with 32nd Jubilee
NATCHEZ — About 500 gallons of water from the back of the firetruck rained onto Minor Street on Saturday afternoon during the 32nd Minorville Jubilee. Children from the neighborhood ran in and out of the shower, flailing their arms and legs. “Water is what we do,” said Natchez Fire...
Mississippi man killed at weekend mud ride event. He was shot after men tried to enter without paying, officials say.
Mississippi authorities say multiple arrests have been made after a fatal shooting at a weekend mud ride event. WLBT News reports that officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting death of 22-year-old Robert Reynolds, who was reportedly shot in the stomach during an altercation at a July 23 mud ride on Patton Road in Lorman, Mississippi.
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.
Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
Sixth Circuit Court District Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders withdraws from race; governor re-opens candidate qualifying for Nov. 8 election
JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves has re-opened candidate qualifying for the Nov. 8 election for the position of Circuit Judge in the Sixth Circuit Court District (Post 1). This district includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties. Candidate qualifying has been re-opened due to the withdrawal from the race...
