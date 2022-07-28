Are we set for a general strike?

www.bbc.com
BT and Openreach staff go on strike in pay dispute
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach have gone on strike for the first time in 35 years in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) balloted nearly 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers over industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
BBC
Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss to be prime minister
Liz Truss has received a boost in her bid to become the next prime minister after her candidacy was backed by former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt. The trade minister was knocked out of the race after finishing third behind Ms Truss and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak. Ms Mordaunt gave Ms Truss...
BBC
Thousands of BT staff walk out in strike over pay
Thousands of workers at telecoms giant BT are walking out on Friday in the first of two strikes in a row over pay. Engineers and call centre staff voted in favour of industrial action after BT offered a £1,500 per year pay rise. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said...
Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’
A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
Archie Battersbee’s parents wait for ruling after Court of Appeal hearing
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago are waiting for a ruling on the latest round of a life-support treatment fight. Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday finished hearing arguments...
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?
Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today
Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
BBC
McDonald's puts up price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years
McDonald's has put up the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in more than 14 years, due to growing cost pressures. The fast food chain said its UK restaurants would be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of items. The price of a cheeseburger has increased...
Civil servants are taught Britain is a 'racist' country and white staff should avoid contradicting ethnic minority colleagues
A training video is instructing civil servants that Britain is a 'racist' country and white officials should avoid clashing with people from ethnic minorities. The reel is currently being shown to workers in the department for levelling up, housing and communities. It tells bureaucrats they should be aware of their...
BBC
'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'
For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
BBC
Low income families could miss £400 fuel payment - charity
Scottish energy charities have called for support for low income families, amid fears many could miss out on the government's £400 fuel bill discount. The money will be paid in six instalments to every home in Britain. Campaigners say households with older pre-payment meters - often the most vulnerable...
Pregnant woman shocked after GP ‘gave her anti-abortion leaflet’
A pregnant woman who told her GP she was considering having an abortion says she was left “shocked and traumatised” after being given a leaflet for an anti-abortion group. The woman, 38, says she was seeking treatment for a bladder problem on 19 July when a doctor at All Saints Medical Centre in Plumstead, south-east London, asked whether she was pregnant.
BBC
Windrush man was treated shamefully, appeal judges say
A man who travelled to Britain in 1960 when he was three, as part of the Windrush generation, was "shamefully treated", senior judges have said. Hubert Howard was born in Jamaica and died in Britain in 2019, aged 62. He experienced "serious problems" because he could not get formal documentation...
Russian firm Wagner made tactical advances in Donbas - UK intelligence
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian private military firm Wagner has likely made tactical advances in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.
BBC
Goring Gap: High Court overturns 475-home development plan
Plans to build 475 houses in Worthing have been overturned by a High Court judge. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC leader Beccy Cooper said she was "pleased to see...
BBC
Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
