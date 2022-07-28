Springfield Police arrest 2 men, recover loaded firearm

www.westernmassnews.com
westernmassnews.com
Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are dead and one person is under arrest following a deadly crash last week in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 24-year-old Demian Ward of Fort Worth, TX has been arrested on charges including two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
NECN
Arrest Made in Double-Fatal Crash in Western Mass.
An arrest has been made in connection with a crash Friday in Chicopee, Massachusetts, that left two people dead. Demian Ward, 24, of Forth Worth, Texas, has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police searching for missing man
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen sometime around July 13. Police describe him as having salt and pepper colored hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing brown pants. Anyone...
iheart.com
Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder
A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
Pablo Rivera-Ortiz arrested in connection to the fatal July shooting of Desiree Rivera Lopez in Holyoke
Police arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal July 23 shooting of Desiree Rivera Lopez in Holyoke. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting incident, according an announcement by the Holyoke Police Department over the weekend. On Saturday, July 23, police said...
NECN
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating deadly crash on Amherst Road in Granby
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash on Amherst Road in Granby late Sunday night. Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady said that the head-on crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver of one of the cars, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Kennedy of West Springfield,...
Jumble of legal outcomes for Springfield officers charged with crimes puts city in quandary
SPRINGFIELD — A patchwork of legal outcomes for city police officers formerly and currently facing criminal charges has left the city’s law, personnel and police departments in a quandary. Top officials are struggling to sort out what, if any, internal discipline they should face and a mounting pile...
WCVB
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting of 16 year old
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 640 Broad Street on a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police. He is listed in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested and charged in murder of mother of four
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a mother of four after police found the woman shot to death. According to Holyoke Police, on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Holyoke Police were dispatched to 35 North Summer Street for a possible domestic altercation. Upon arrival, they encountered a female gunshot victim who had passed away as a result of her injuries. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Desiree Rivera Lopez.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE: Two Men Arrested After Crashing Into Shawsheen Avenue Home, Driver Charged With OUI
WILMINGTON, MA — On July 28, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm, Wilmington Police Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a home on Shawsheen Avenue. 911 callers reported that the blue pickup truck had fled the scene after striking the house. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and two occupants a short distance away.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville
GoFundMe set up to help with funeral costs for victims of Chicopee crash. A serious car crash near Memorial Drive in Chicopee shut down the road for nearly four hours on Friday. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison after manufacturing ghost guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years at the ACI after manufacturing ghost guns. Neronha’s office said that 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz, of Roxbury, had been manufacturing the guns from an apartment in Providence last year....
West Hartford Man Nabbed For Violent Road-Rage Incident, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a road-rage incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and hit the victim while threatening to kill them. The incident took place in West Hartford around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 27. According to the West Hartford Police, the incident began...
westernmassnews.com
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter
RANDOPLH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - The second week of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began Monday with a witness who is an expert on toxicology reports, but in the afternoon, an Agawam firefighter took the stand. Zhukovskyy, who is from West Springfield, is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly...
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle-car crash in Springfield
A local man was taken to Baystate Medical Center after an accident involving a motorcycle and car on Friday.
Two guns seized after stolen vehicle stopped in Springfield
Two men were arrested after police pulled over a stolen vehicle suspected to be involved in several recent shots fired incidents in the city.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious motor vehicle crash in Chicopee closed down Memorial Drive near Montgomery street for hours Friday. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. The scene was blocked off to traffic for much of the afternoon as police investigated, but has since reopened. Chicopee Police...
Man arrested on drug charges following motor vehicle stop in Southbridge
SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A man is facing charges after police say he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Southbridge earlier this month. Niko T. Lindblom, 23, of Southbridge, was arrested on July 17 on charges including distribution of Class B Oxycodone, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
