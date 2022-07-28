Springfield Police arrest 2 men, recover loaded firearm

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a mother of four after police found the woman shot to death. According to Holyoke Police, on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Holyoke Police were dispatched to 35 North Summer Street for a possible domestic altercation. Upon arrival, they encountered a female gunshot victim who had passed away as a result of her injuries. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Desiree Rivera Lopez.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO