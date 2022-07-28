Trio of Bristol residents have published a book about a new way to interpret the Bible

www.bristolpress.com
Elaine Helen Pappas
Elaine Helen Pappas, 60, of Bristol, born on Sept. 1, 1961, departed her earthly home on July 28, 2022, wrapped in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1979 prior to attending the University of Connecticut. She was a life-long member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Bristol.
Italian American Festival brings food and culture
SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students
BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
'Night at the Museum' supports heritage tourism at Lock Museum of America
PLYMOUTH – The Lock Museum of America held its “Night at the Museum” event Saturday evening as a means of celebrating local history in its mission to continue drawing visitors to the Terryville area and encouraging “heritage tourism.”. “We’ve lived in town for 33 years and...
Time Warp Textiles – The Art of Rescuing Unwanted Fabric & Notions
While combing through Haddam and Killingworth pages on Facebook, I came across a posting by Irene Hatch. She is in the process of starting up a new, local low-priced fabric business, and was reaching out to let the community know about her new venture. She kindly agreed to answer the...
Benedict Carmen Vetrano Jr.
Benedict Carmen Vetrano, Jr., 82, of Bristol, died on Friday (July 29, 2022). Ben was born April 29, 1940 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late Isabel (Audiano) and Benedict C. Vetrano, Sr. Ben grew up in Bristol and attended St. Anthony’s School, where he graduated from high school. Ben continued his education at Villanova University, and ran the family business, B. Vetrano Inc, one of the first beer distributors in Connecticut, until 2001.
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
Rosemary (Rosemary Roy) Grande
We are sad to announce Rosemary Grande 88, of Bristol, suddenly passed away at Bella Rose Rehab Center in Garner, N.C. on July 24th, 2022. She will join her two daughters Sandra Grande and Laurie Metz in heaven to start a new life together. She is survived by her husband,...
Ansonia mayor chased by zombies in promotional video
ANSONIA — Mayor David Cassetti can be seen in a video running up the side stairs to City Hall, trying in vain to keep out a small group of zombies from getting into the building. But the zombies are too much for him and enter the room behind him.
Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England
The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
Letter left by Danbury mother who killed kids
Letter was left by woman who killed her three children in Danbury, Connecticut, before killing herself, according to her husband, who spoke with Hearst Connecticut.
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
ADL: Connecticut sees rise in hate group incidents in recent months
The ADL says 20 towns across the state were hit with hate-filled flyers. Back on July 5, residents in the Town of Berlin woke up to flyers in the street and on their front lawns.
West Haven to ‘rock’ out at Savin Rock Festival with music, food
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready to celebrate some classic tunes on July 29 and 30 as Parkway Diner and The British Legends of Rock Show will headline the annual Savin Rock Festival. The festival is slated to kick-off on July 29 at the Old Grove Park at 5 p.m. and run through […]
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
Grassroots petition started to save Case Mountain cabin
MANCHESTER — Residents have created a grassroots organization to promote preservation of the log cabin at Case Mountain. The cabin in the Case Brothers National Historic District was built around 1918 and is uniquely constructed of chestnut logs. The structure has been the target of vandalism and trespassing after falling into disrepair over the years.
CBIA BizCast: Bishop's Orchards Continues To Grow
CBIA’s BizCast team speaks with Keith Bishop, a fifth-generation owner and CEO of Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford. Bishop’s family started the farm in 1871, growing vegetables and producing dairy products. It has since grown into a destination. The farm offers everything from apple and pumpkin picking, to...
Comments / 3