Upper West Siders Can Now Get Their Trader Joe’s Grocery Orders Delivered

Food shopping at Trader Joe’s can honestly be considered an olympic sport, but lucky for Upper West Siders they’ll no longer have to subject themselves to the insanity that is a Trader Joe’s shopping trip.

As first reported by I Love the Upper West Side , Trader Joe’s has recently began offering grocery delivery to the Upper West Side with TJ Delivery , and customers are already hooked.

As of right now delivery services exclusively serve the Upper West Side from 59th to 110th Street , but they say they’ll be expanding soon.

Categories make shopping easy, and there’s a vast selection of options. Plus, TJ Delivery checks multiple locations multiple times a day, potentially eliminating the chance that any of your grocery picks will be out of stock. However, if your item does happen to be out of stock, you can choose three substitutes, and if items are missing or incorrect, you’ll receive a refund.

To schedule a delivery, choose your items and then select a day and a two-hour delivery window between 8a.m. and 10p.m. You can choose to have your order delivered as early as the next day, or as late as 5 days out.

A delivery fee of $9.99 will be added to each order as well as a 5% service fee . Your subtotal cannot exceed $100, and there is a limit of 10 of the same item.

Be sure to check out TJ Delivery’s website often to find out once this service expands past the Upper West Side!

Please note: this delivery service is currently fully booked and they’re unable to accept new orders, but you can join their waitlist to be notified as delivery windows become available.