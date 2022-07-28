Man accused of unlawful surveillance at Colonie Target pleads not guilty

wnyt.com
Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy
A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
Arrest in Fort Plain fountain vandalism
Fort Plain police have made an arrest in connection with vandalism at Haslett Park. The top of the historic cast-iron fountain came off earlier this month, as well as a bird at the bottom. The mayor said the fountain means a lot to many people in the area. Police say...
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
Albany County man facing charges for assault, gun threat
An Albany County man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and pointing a shotgun at a man during an argument. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Stephen Pappalau of Rensselaerville fractured another man’s nose and pointed a gun at him in front of the victim’s 12-year-old son. Authorities say Pappalau then left threatening messages on the victim’s voicemail.
Saratoga Springs police confiscate guns and drugs in two arrests
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were recently working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious men in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
Albany Police Investigating Shooting That Sent Woman to Hospital
Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. A department spokesperson says the victim was struck by gunfire Sunday in the area of Lark Street and State Street. The woman went to Albany Med for to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to her arm. Anyone information on this case is asked to call police.
Troy police arrest trio for criminal possession of firearms
TROY, N.Y. — Troy police members and their law enforcement partners have made three separate firearm possession arrests over two days in connection with a shooting that occurred in Troy on July 14. In the overnight hours on July 14, Troy police officers and their task officers assigned to...
Police: Watervliet basketball court paint wasn’t vandalism
WATERVLIET – The basketball court located at the 7th Street Park in Watervliet was found with paint all over it on Monday morning. While vandals were initially suspected, police say that’s not the case. Watervliet police now say the paint spill was unintentional, after kids stepped in the...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
Investigation ongoing following plane crash in Montgomery County
PALENTINE, NY (WRGB) — State Police and the FAA are investigating after a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police say back on July 30th, just before 12:30 PM, troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of Eaker Road in Palentine. According to investigators, the pilot of a...
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
Police: Man in ICU after South Pearl Street robbery
Albany Police said they were responding to a call for a person with a weapon in the 300 block of South Pearl Street between Schuyler and Bassett Streets around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, when they found an unconscious man who appeared to be having a seizure. Police said they...
Missing Washington County teens found
The two teen boys, Alex and Ricky Barbur, that went missing on Friday have been found in good health, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Before being located, the teens were seen walking into the woods.
Saratoga: Help police find missing car
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a white 2020 Nissan Kicks, that has been missing since Wednesday.
Police looking for two Washington County teens
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teenage boys. Police said Ricky and Alex Barbur left their Easton home together Friday morning.
Multiple puppies found dead in Troy, NY
The community was shocked after police discovered the pups spread out in four areas around the city. The Assistant Chief of Police says they appear to be from the same litter, and there is an active investigation to determine if any criminal charges exis
Police say more dead dogs found in Troy
A total of seven dead dogs from four locations have now been identified as victims of parvovirus, according to Troy Police Assistant Chief, Steve Barker. “Our Animal Control officer has recently responded to additional incidents where deceased dogs have been found to have died as a result of contracting parvo, or Canine Parvovirus,” Barker said Saturday afternoon.
Trio charged in Troy shooting investigation
Three arrests have been made in connection with a shooting in Troy earlier this month. Search warrants in Troy and Watervliet led to the arrest of Zyeonte Cyrus, Nazaire Merritt and Shareef Miller. The warrants were issued during an investigation of a shooting in the area of 9th Street and...
