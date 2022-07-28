Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO