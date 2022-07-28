Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

newstalk955.com
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
10 Amazing Things A Billion Dollars Would Buy You In Montana
The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.02 billion and is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held Friday. If you won the jackpot, your life would change forever. You and your family would never have to work again. You could spend your time travelling the world and not have to worry about how you were going to pay for it.
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers
It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
Avoiding Big Land Grabs Is Pretty Much Impossible For the Average Montana Rancher
The days of someone in Montana expanding their own original farm or ranch operation are about over. The Big Land Grab is currently taking hold in our state as well as others. The sad part is I don't think we can stop it. In North Dakota, they are trying as...
Montana Man Volunteers As Tribute For Science Experience
I have talked about things like this is the past, and just recently, as I was watching one of the best movies of all time (in my opinion), E.T., I came across another story that felt like sci-fi. This story, however, wasn't fiction. Recently, Tim Schober, the Montana Science Center...
TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana
Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
These Are The Best Montana-Themed Tattoos on Our Social Media
Beautiful landscapes and animals inspire some of the most creative tattoos I've ever seen. And Montana has both of those things, so naturally, there are some fantastic and creative Montana-inspired tattoos. A while back, we asked you to provide us with your photos of your Montana-inspired tattoos to be featured in a gallery, and we've picked our absolute favorite ones.
UM Tops in State and Among World’s Best for Academic Research
The Academic Ranking of World Universities recently honored the University of Montana as the best in Montana, and among the best in the world, as well. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details on the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. “The Shanghai Rankings, which is an...
In Montana, We Used to Use C.B. Radios. Do You Remember?
Breaker one-nine. Breaker one-nine. You got your ears on? I'm looking for a smokey report. I'm eastbound outta Billings, c'mon. To the kids who might read this, yes we really used to talk like that when we'd play around. Way before cell phones, the two ways you could communicate were landlines (yes, an actual phone that could be hung up) and C.B. radio, or a citizen's band radio.
Cellular Plus Offering FREE Back To School Backpacks
Cellular Plus, the authorized Verizon Wireless retailer in Montana and the surrounding states with their 63 stores, has a wonderful program happening this weekend!. This Saturday, July 30th, from 10 am to noon, ALL Cellular Plus locations are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for local children. According to Cellular Plus, the backpacks work for anyone from preschool through 12th grade and are on a first come first serve basis.
Bodies of Two Montana Men Found on a Mountain in Glacier Park
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
Montana Governor Quizzed on Abortion, Economy, and ‘Huckster Licenses’
From abortion rights to apple trees, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte fielded a number of topics during his monthly phone visit to the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday. One caller challenged the governor over the Roe v Wade decision and that the Montana Constitution still protects the right to abortion in the state. Gianforte maintained his strong pro-life stance.
Have an Amazing Splash at the Largest Waterpark in Montana
A while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana was king now. And, I think I found it.
Do Montanans Worry About Condiment Expiration Dates?
Yesterday here at the Townsquare Tower, I grabbed myself a quick bite for lunch in between meetings and checked our TSM Fridge for some condiments. I found some Mayo and Ketchup... but had the realization "I've worked here for just over a month... and have no idea how old this stuff is. How long are these good for?" Here's the answer, as I am sure you also have wondered this.
