Tony Hawk Launches a Hot Wheels Fingerboard Line With Little Skate Shoes

comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
The Uncanny X-Men Jim Lee Trading Cards Book Is a Potent Dose of '90s Nostalgia
The 1990s were huge for the X-Men. The growing family of X-Men comics was selling better than ever. X-Men: The Animated Series brought the weekly adventures of Marvel's merry mutants into the homes of many soon-to-be-obsessed children. A third and often overlooked pillar of the 1990s X-Men boom is the trading card sets that featured the characters. These cards often served as singular, iconic representations of the characters, providing stunning visuals and new information about the characters to fans who weren't necessarily digging through back issue bins to uncover every moment in X-Men history. Plenty of young people in the 1990s spent their allowances filling up binders full of these card sets.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle May Trip Players Up
Today's Wordle might feel a bit average, but it's still tricky enough to trip up some players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Comments / 0