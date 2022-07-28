CN2 Today: Miracle League of Rock Hill Gets Ready for Upcoming Season

www.cn2.com
CN2 Sports – High School Football Preview, a Familiar Face Takes Lead at Legion, Posipanko takes over for Gaffer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder continues with our high school football preview. And, Legion Collegiate Academy has named a new Athletic Director and he’s a familiar face in Rock Hill. Plus, former Winthrop Soccer Coach Rich Posipanko, known as the Gaffer, will take...
CN2 Picture of The Day – Director Kisses Pig after Passing Summer Reading Goal
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig took a tour of York County and visited the County Library branches. Library Director Jason Hyatt agreed to kiss and helped to feed the “most famous pig in the whole world!” for surpassed our summer reading goal of 2-million minutes (which was part of the Library’s summer reading incentive).
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Events In Lancaster – National Night Out & Cultural Arts Center Series
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Save the date for some events coming up in Lancaster. National Night Out is this Tuesday and a Conversations Series continues at the Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday. Lancaster County is holding their annual National Night Out tomorrow, Tuesday, August 2nd from 4...
CN2 Newscast – Shootings in Lancaster & RH, a Blood Shortage and Football Preivew
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is encouraging people to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive as hospitals work to continue restocking their supply after a shortage during the Covid pandemic. Lancaster and Rock Hill Police searching for suspects in separate shootings over the weekend.
Piedmont Medical Center Encouraging People to Donate Blood As Need Increases
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is encouraging people, if they can, to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive as hospitals work to continue restocking blood supply after a shortage during the COVID pandemic. In January of this year the American Red Cross issued a...
York County Parks & Rec Hires New Director
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. Katherine Jones, former Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation of Lancaster County, will join York County on Monday, August 8th. Jones, who has nine years of experience will be responsible for planning and managing...
Teen Hit in Lancaster Apartment Shooting
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex in Lancaster that left an apartment and vehicle with gunshot holes. Police say the shooting occurred around 1 AM on Sunday, July 31st when officers found several casings...
