Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Today: Miracle League of Rock Hill Gets Ready for Upcoming Season

 4 days ago
CN2 Picture of The Day – Director Kisses Pig after Passing Summer Reading Goal

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig took a tour of York County and visited the County Library branches. Library Director Jason Hyatt agreed to kiss and helped to feed the “most famous pig in the whole world!” for surpassed our summer reading goal of 2-million minutes (which was part of the Library’s summer reading incentive).
Rock Hill, SC
York County Parks & Rec Hires New Director

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. Katherine Jones, former Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation of Lancaster County, will join York County on Monday, August 8th. Jones, who has nine years of experience will be responsible for planning and managing...
Teen Hit in Lancaster Apartment Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex in Lancaster that left an apartment and vehicle with gunshot holes. Police say the shooting occurred around 1 AM on Sunday, July 31st when officers found several casings...
LANCASTER, SC

