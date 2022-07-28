CN2 Today: Miracle League of Rock Hill Gets Ready for Upcoming Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig took a tour of York County and visited the County Library branches. Library Director Jason Hyatt agreed to kiss and helped to feed the “most famous pig in the whole world!” for surpassed our summer reading goal of 2-million minutes (which was part of the Library’s summer reading incentive).

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO