ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

From paramedic to Ukrainian war reporter: Neighbours stars – where are they now?

By Stuart Heritage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3h2A_0gwJpUz700

When the dust settles and we look back on Neighbours, how will we view its legacy? Will we see it as an integral part of the terrestrial TV monoculture? Will we scratch our heads and wonder why we spent such a long time in thrall to a show in which very little happened? Will we just remember Bouncer’s dream and discard the rest?

I suspect will we see Neighbours as a star-maker supreme. The show has probably produced more megastars than every other soap opera combined. You have already heard a ton about Margot Robbie, Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and all the other Neighbours actors who rocketed to international stardom after appearing on the show. Here, though, are some actors who had more interesting post-Neighbours experiences.

Shane Connor (Joe Scully, 1999-2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYobB_0gwJpUz700
Shane Connor arrive for the recording of the second series of the Australian version of Hells Kitchen Photograph: Independent/Alamy

Although Connor has kept in regular work since leaving Neighbours – appearing in the Australian TV drama City Homicide and the horror film Wolf Creek 2 – the most interesting part of his career was his departure from Ramsay Street. Connor was fired for “negligence and misconduct” after he overcame an amphetamine problem. He took the show to court. The judge ruled he had been wrongfully dismissed and awarded him the equivalent of £130,000 in damages.

Dan Falzon (Rick Alessi, 1992-1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRAVD_0gwJpUz700
Dan Falzon (2nd right) in pop band Milk at Planet Hollywood. Photograph: PA Images/Alamy

Floppy-haired heart-throb Falzon has watched his career zigzag all over the place since quitting Neighbours in the mid-1990s, continuing to act while forming a band with his brother. Until recently employed as a paramedic in Alice Springs, Falzon is also the managing director of Earth Sanctuary, an eco-tourism and astronomy business. A decade ago, he was also a YouTuber ; he uploaded a video where an alien welcomes you to the Galactic Federation of Light.

Elaine Smith (Daphne Clarke, 1985-1988)

One of the original stars of Neighbours, Smith’s character was killed in a car crash at the height of her popularity. She had a successful acting career post-Neighbours, scoring roles in the TV dramas The Flying Doctors and State Coroner, but said that she struggled with the pressures of fame. In 2017, she was pictured outside a Sydney school, having retrained as a teacher.

Alan Dale (Jim Robinson, 1985-1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ona2C_0gwJpUz700
Actor Alan Dale in the dressing room backstage at the Palace Theatre, London ahead of playing King Arthur in Monty Python’s Spamalot. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

I have tried not to include many figures who continued to act after Neighbours, but Alan Dale deserves to be singled out for special attention. Prolific beyond words, there was a time when Dale would appear on television every single time that a prestigious drama needed a mildly threatening authority figure. He was Charles Widmore on Lost. He was the vice-president on 24. He was on The West Wing, and Ugly Betty, and NCIS, and CSI, and JAG. He was even in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Dale has perhaps the best-furrowed field of any Neighbours actor.

Craig McLachlan (Henry Ramsay, 1987-1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zj4Z2_0gwJpUz700
Craig McLachlan arrives at the 2015 Sydney Theatre Awards in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Don Arnold/WireImage

After leaving Neighbours, McLachlan instantly had a No 2 UK hit with his song Mona, although, unlike some of his co-stars, he would prove to be a one-hit wonder. Nevertheless, he continued to act regularly on television and on stage, being nominated for a Logie award as recently as 2016. However, in 2018, an investigation revealed that he had been subject to complaints from female co-stars. Victoria Police charged him with one count of common assault, eight counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault, although he was acquitted of all charges in 2020. He has not acted since the allegations were made and has not updated his social media since May.

Rebecca Ritters (Hannah Martin, 1992-1999)

Finally, my favourite post-Neighbours story. Ritters joined the show when she was eight and left when she was 15. She spent her subsequent years, like most teenagers, trying to find her place in the world. She toured with the British Shakespeare Company. She briefly appeared on Coronation Street. She took a job as a receptionist at Warner Brothers Records. And then, after all that, she fell into journalism. Since 2015, she has lived in Berlin, working as a reporter and anchor for Deutsche Welle, most recently covering the Ukrainian war.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Mclachlan
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Rebecca Ritters
Person
Alan Dale
The Guardian

Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Indecent Assault#Australian#Hells Kitchen Photograph#City Homicide
The Guardian

Alarm grows as Orban prepares to take ‘pure Nazi’ rhetoric to US

A longstanding adviser to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán who resigned last week has warned him that his far-right rhetoric could have tragic consequences. The Hungarian leader sparked a backlash at home and abroad with a recent speech in which he spoke out against “race mixing”. Soon after, Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a sociologist who has known Orbán for 20 years, handed in her resignation, criticising the prime minister for what she called a “pure Nazi” speech.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Jared Kushner: I stopped Trump attacking Murdoch in 2015

In a forthcoming memoir, Jared Kushner says he personally intervened to stop Donald Trump attacking Rupert Murdoch in response to the media mogul’s criticism, at the outset of Trump’s move into politics in 2015. In the book, Breaking History, Kushner writes: “Trump called me. He’d clearly had enough....
POTUS
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Climate endgame: risk of human extinction ‘dangerously underexplored’

The risk of global societal collapse or human extinction has been “dangerously underexplored”, climate scientists have warned in an analysis. They call such a catastrophe the “climate endgame”. Though it had a small chance of occurring, given the uncertainties in future emissions and the climate system, cataclysmic scenarios could not be ruled out, they said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Why you need to worry about the ‘wet-bulb temperature’

In March, April and May this year, India and its neighbours endured repeated heatwaves that exposed more than a billion people to dangerously hot conditions. India broke several temperature records. The warmest March in more than a century was recorded across the country and a new high of more than 49C was hit in Delhi in May.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

383K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy