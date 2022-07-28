Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Dona Ana County, Sierra County Lakes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Sierra and west central Dona Ana Counties through 345 PM MDT At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rincon. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hatch, Rincon and Salem. This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 33 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Archuleta, Hinsdale, La Plata by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Archuleta; Hinsdale; La Plata FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN ARCHULETA, SOUTH CENTRAL HINSDALE AND EAST CENTRAL LA PLATA COUNTIES At 407 PM MDT, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicated that thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite estimates and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vallecito. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Valencia. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Valencia and Eastern Cibola Counties - Hazardous water levels are expected where Route 6 crosses Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
