ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Back-to-School Shopping Season Poised to Give Footwear a Boost

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Good news for footwear brands: sales of children’s shoes is poised to see an increase thanks to the back-to-school shopping season.

The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) teamed up with First Insight to poll 691 households about back-to-school shopping intentions. The households had children who were attending elementary school through college. The goal was to help brands and merchants better understand what to expect this b-t-s shopping season.

In a statement, First Insight said the report was made to “uncover how soaring inflation and a potential recession on the horizon will impact this year’s back-to-school shopping season, as well as the economic health of the footwear industry overall.” The report was also done to explore consumer behavior shifts, “such as the role of social media, as both parents and children use major platforms and influencers to inform their purchases.”

The results are encouraging for footwear brands. The report revealed that 78 percent or respondents said they plan to spend more or the same as last year on children’s footwear. And 36 percent said they expect to spend at least $200 in total for b-t-s footwear this year, which is two times the rate as last year. And 63 percent of respondents said they plan to spend $75 or less on footwear this year, compared to 81 percent last year.

This consumer poll follows a prior report of footwear industry leaders regarding their top business concerns.

Andy Polk, senior vice president at the FDRA, said the organization’s survey of 100 of the top footwear CEOs revealed that their biggest concern “as we start the back-to-school season is no longer supply chain issues, but consumer behavior shifts as the economy slows and inflation continues to eat into pocketbooks. That is why this [current] report is so important because it gets us closer to understanding where families plan to shop, how much they are expecting to spend, and what is influencing their choices.”

Polk said the consumer survey “is also extremely important to understanding the health of the U.S. economy as footwear is a vital barometer as a product families must purchase. It shows several interesting shifts occurring in family spending and channels.”

Other key findings of the report include that 67 percent of families said they are shopping online more this year due to higher gas prices. And 61 percent plan on using social media for shopping, “with Facebook leading the way,” the authors of the report said, adding that 21 percent of those polled “will purchase shoes exclusively online for back-to-school.”

“FDRA’s recent survey of 100 of the top shoe CEOs revealed their biggest concern as we start the back-to-school season is no longer supply chain issues, but consumer behavior shifts as the economy slows and inflation continues to eat into pocketbooks. That is why this report is so important because it gets us closer to understanding where families plan to shop, how much they are expecting to spend, and what is influencing their choices,” said FDRA senior vice president Andy Polk. “This survey is also extremely important to understanding the health of the U.S. economy as footwear is a vital barometer as a product families must purchase. It shows several interesting shifts occurring in family spending and channels.”

Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, said with inflation rates at 40-year highs “clearly taking a toll on consumer confidence, it’s more important than ever for brands and retailers to gain and use granular, real-time insight into their customers’ changing needs and willingness to spend.”

Petro said implementing his company’s Voice of the Customer predictive analytics and digital product testing “enables retailers and brands to get the right products to market faster by refining buys and eliminating poor performers before they are even produced. With First Insight, brands get actionable feedback from their constantly changing customers to ensure that consumers are getting the products they want at the right price.”

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The 20 Best Sandals for Bunions, According to a Podiatrist

Click here to read the full article. Of all the foot pains a person can have, bunions are an especially painful one to work with. These bony protrusions often occur “when the big toe joint loses its natural position, and over time, deviates laterally,” says Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. Meaning, the tip of the big toe ends up pulling toward the smaller toes, forcing the joint at the base of the big toe to stick out. What’s to blame for this condition? Alongside biomechanics — how you walk and where the pressure...
APPAREL
Footwear News

How Deckers Is Bringing Hoka to More People Via Stores, Marketing and New Categories

Click here to read the full article. Deckers shares are up 2.5% in after hours trading after the company reported strong results for its first quarter of the fiscal year. And its Hoka brand was largely to thank for these results. Revenue from Hoka, the running brand in the footwear conglomerate’s portfolio, accounted for more than 50% of Decker’s portfolio revenue in Q1, a new milestone for the brand. Hoka net sales increase 54.9% to $330 million. Deckers — which owns the Ugg and Teva brands as well — reported an overall net sales increase in Q1 of 21.8% to $614.5...
RETAIL
Footwear News

The 20 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. Suffering a little foot pain may seem like a small sacrifice for fashion. However, wearing shoes that fail to provide proper fit and support can do serious damage, resulting in common foot problems, including plantar fasciitis, tendonitis and arthritis. Additionally, women are more likely to deal with the added ailments of bunions and hammertoes, which are partially genetic, but can also be the result of women “smushing their feet into narrow toe boxes,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Patrick McEneaney, owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.  What are Orthopedic Shoes?  Orthopedic shoes...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Done Deals: Mytheresa and Vestiaire Collective Expand Resale Service to the U.S. + More News

Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. July 27, 2022: Mytheresa is expanding its partnership with Vestiaire Collective into the U.S. market. The partnership, which launched a unique resale service for Mytheresa’s high-end luxury customers in June 2021, has already had big success in Europe and is helping drive the fashion industry towards more sustainable practices. The U.S. expansion of the resale program is offering the service to Mytheresa’s top customers in the region, thus increasing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Business Economics#Shopping Online#U S Economy#First Insight
Footwear News

These Are the Top Brands That Are Entering — or Will Soon Enter — the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. The metaverse is no longer a passing craze. These days it seems as though every brand is making — or preparing to make — the leap into the realm of virtual goods. The metaverse refers to a virtual realm in which users can create avatars and interact with one another. As this digital realm takes off, brands are leaning into the market for virtual goods. In some cases, these goods take the form of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which translate concepts like supply and demand and ownership into the virtual realm. In the last few...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dune London Makes its Mark in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Occasion worthy footwear is making a comeback – and companies such as Dune London, a British brand that specializes in women’s and men’s stand-out shoes and accessories, is leading the trend forward with a dressy shoe collection that will soon debut at FFANY. Dressy luxury footwear led the market and accounted for 58 percent share of the global revenue in 2019, according to a report by Grand View Research. And as shoppers re-emerge post-pandemic to at last attend formal and upscale events, dressy shoes can once again take hold as an exciting and highly...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Despite Facing Multiple Headwinds, Amazon Shares Soar Following a Strong Q2

Click here to read the full article. Shares for Amazon climbed 10.36% on Friday, a day after the online retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat and robust third-quarter guidance. Sales for the three months ended in June grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth. Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion. This guidance was enough for investors to overlook the reported $2 billion loss in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Footwear News

Retailers Struggle Through Excess Inventories, Weak Demand and Supply Chain Delays

Click here to read the full article. Footwear players are facing a perfect storm this earnings season. In the last week, Skechers, Steve Madden, Boot Barn, Columbia Sportswear, Deckers and VF Corporation all reported impacts to their business from macro-economic effects, including recession fears, supply chain slowdowns and inflation, which has led to chilled consumer spending. Adidas and Walmart preemptively lowered their guidance for the quarter in advance of reporting their earnings, citing similar issues. Despite the issues this quarter, much remains to be seen when it comes to evaluating potential for long-term growth. With the back-to-school and upcoming holiday shopping periods still...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Foot Locker Has Invested Almost $54 Million to Support the Black Community

Click here to read the full article. Foot Locker Inc. is once again taking stock of its commitments to support the Black community. The footwear retailer on Monday announced that it has invested close to $54 million in educational and economic development programs for the Black Community through fiscal year 2021. The achievement was detailed in the company’s second annual progress report, which tracks how Foot Locker is stacking up to the commitments it made two years ago. In June 2020, Foot Locker Inc. said it would invest $200 million over the next five years to support the Black community via its...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nordstrom Promotes Sam Lobban to Senior Merchandising Position

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom has promoted Sam Lobban to a new merchandising leadership position. Lobban will now serve as EVP/GMM supporting women’s apparel, men’s apparel and all designer categories. In this role, he will support product strategy and vision across these core categories, Nordstrom said in a statement. Lobban most recently served as SVP of designer and New Concepts, a role he’s held since 2020. “We have a lot of confidence in Sam and are fortunate to have him on our team,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. “He is a strong merchant and approaches the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Covered in Crystals Wearing a Skeleton Sweatsuit & Pointy Pumps on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian showcased her love of silver and metallics in a new mirror selfie for Instagram. The Kardashian stood in her wondrously filled closet in an ensemble filled with edgy shades and tones. She wore her hair messily, flipping her fringe to the other side in a side part that framed her cheekbones as she held her phone in front of her face. For her look, Kardashian wore a round-necked crewneck top with baggy sleeves and graphics on the backside of her arms. The crystal-embroidered skeleton print of the crewneck covered the back of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Goes Bold in a Plunging Rose-Printed Catsuit & Glossy YSL Logo-Heel Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Rinna made an eye-catching appearance in a full YSL getup for a taping of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in New York City on Wednesday. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was spotted strutting her stuff on the streets of Manhattan donning a dramatic catsuit featuring a plunging neckline and a bold all-over red rose print. The black floral jersey jumpsuit, which retails for $2,990, made its debut on Saint Laurent’s spring ’22 runway. It also boasts a twisted bodice detail and structured shoulders. The Rinna Beauty founder, 59, also showed off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Steve Madden CEO Says ‘Virtually All’ Consumers Are Pulling Back Spend

Click here to read the full article. Steve Madden beat revenue and earnings expectations in Q2, bucking a trend for retailers struggling with inflation and supply chain challenges this quarter. Revenue for the footwear brand increased 34.5% to $535 million, compared to $397.9 million in 2021. Net income was $48.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. Wholesale revenue was $397.1 million and direct-to-consumer revenue was $135.5 million. Despite the strong results, the company said it is seeing a pullback in consumer spending, as prices soar at record highs. “We have seen virtually all the customers get more cautious,” said Steve Madden chairman and...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Serena Williams Shows Her Prankster Side After Tennis Practice With Venus at Citi Open in Leggings & Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams was utterly sporty while playing pranks during the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of a “Reserved” parking sign for Citi Open chairman and philanthropist Mark Ein, wearing a purple zip-up jacket with thin white stripes on each arm. Adding to her look’s sporty appearance was a pair of black leggings, as we;; as a thin bracelet and her wedding ring. Between seeing sights around the city and practicing tennis with sister Venus, Williams also took a moment to prank Ein — covering his parking...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Why Nobull Says DTC Competition From the Athletic Giants Is a ‘Great Thing for Us’

Click here to read the full article. Since launching in 2015, digital-native footwear brand Nobull has built its business by going direct to the consumer and cultivating a devoted following among hard-core athletes, especially those in the CrossFit community. In recent years, though, more and more of the athletic giants — namely Nike, Adidas, Puma, etc. — have also been prioritizing their digital DTC channels, making an already-competitive landscape that much more challenging. However, Nobull’s chief marketing officer, Todd Meleney, recently shared with FN the brand’s surprisingly upbeat attitude about the crowded playing field. He also spelled out its plans to capture...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy