Mr. Ronnie Douglas Stewart

Mr. Ronnie Douglas Stewart , age 71, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

He was born on August 22, 1950 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of the late Clyde Stewart and Margaret Stewart Baugh-Knight.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his daughters, Sherry Davidson (Sonny), Teresa Parmer (Ed), and Pamela Crumley (Nelson); daughter-in-law, Peggy Stewart; sister, Shirley Griffie (Willie); 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Stewart is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christine Griffie Stewart; son, Charlie Stewart; sister, Sandra Clay; and brother, Donnie Stewart.

In keeping with Mr. Stewart’s wishes’ he was cremated. A private memorial service for Mr. Stewart will be held at a later time.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Ronnie Douglas Stewart.







