ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Ronnie Douglas Stewart

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
Mr. Ronnie Douglas Stewart

Mr. Ronnie Douglas Stewart , age 71, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

He was born on August 22, 1950 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of the late Clyde Stewart and Margaret Stewart Baugh-Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ2FM_0gwJp3Tz00

Mr. Stewart is survived by his daughters, Sherry Davidson (Sonny), Teresa Parmer (Ed), and Pamela Crumley (Nelson); daughter-in-law, Peggy Stewart; sister, Shirley Griffie (Willie); 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Stewart is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christine Griffie Stewart; son, Charlie Stewart; sister, Sandra Clay; and brother, Donnie Stewart.

In keeping with Mr. Stewart’s wishes’ he was cremated. A private memorial service for Mr. Stewart will be held at a later time.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Ronnie Douglas Stewart.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYv99_0gwJp3Tz00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

Wanda Warren

Mrs. Wanda Warren, age 55, of Cedartown passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Wanda was born in Atlanta, Georgia to
CEDARTOWN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedartown, GA
Obituaries
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sons Funeral Home
Polk Today

Gail Lindsey

Mrs. Barbara “Gail” Clemons Beck Lindsey, age 84, of Centre, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was
CENTRE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Polk Today

Nancy Saxon

Mrs. Nancy Saxon of Cedartown, GA. passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. Mrs. Saxon was born April 24, 1961 to
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy