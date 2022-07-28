Is The Idaho Economy Currently Performing Better Than Ever?

kidotalkradio.com
Related
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Would You Live In Employer-Owned Housing To Save Money On Rent in Boise?
Idaho's housing crisis is once again getting national media attention. This time, the New York Times profiled the problems with finding an affordable place to live in the Sun Valley area. Housing is so expensive that people have moved into garages, campers, and tents. These aren't just low-income workers. The cost of housing is so expensive that even a small business owner and a school principal have lived in make-shift shelters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where To Plan A Family Trip In Idaho Before Summer Vacation Ends
Can you believe that it's already August? It seems like Summer just began; now, in only a month, the kids will be heading back to school. With temperatures finally expected to drop to tolerable temperatures, there's still time to take the family on an unforgettable trip this summer! Don't let the summer slip by, get out and make some memories with the family while it's nice outside.
Idaho Continues to React to Unprecedented Boise Heat Wave
It is August in Idaho, meaning the Boise area is under a heat wave well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat warnings urging Idahoans to stay indoors if possible. As we've covered here, several Idahoans work outdoors regardless of the temperature. We proudly salute...
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
5 Most Affordable Car Insurance Providers in Idaho
Between the first week of June and the second week of July, the price of gas in Idaho had increased by approximately .16 per gallon. While the price-per-gallon had decreased by .3 by July 11th, Idahoans, like the rest of the nation, are still struggling at the pumps. As reported...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
Idaho Man Scores Big Mega Millions Payday Before $1 Billion Drawing
When you bought your ticket for Tuesday night’s $830 million Mega Millions drawing, you had visions of how the next morning was going to play out. You were going to walk into your boss’s office, sincerely thank them for all of the opportunities you’ve had over “x” amount of years that you’ve worked there and then slap down your two weeks notice on their desk. Of course, the reason that you were feeling that bold was because you had the winning $830 million ticket in your purse.
Abortion To Be Virtually Illegal in Idaho on August 25th
It was a decision heard around the world--the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v Wade which in many states, effectively bans abortion access. Here in the State of Idaho, a "trigger ban" law was indeed in place and now, with the decision officially submitted, the vast majority of Idahoans who want access to abortion are going to need to leave the state to seek medical care.
Waiting On Your Idaho License Plate? It’s Gonna Be A Minute
You can't drive a car without a current license plate on it. Don't think so? Give it a shot. Getting a ticket for expired tabs or driving without a proper license plate is going to cost you more than a few gallons of gas. We don't recommend it. If you're...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho’s Neighbor Makes List of Most-Hated States In America
In life, it's the small wins and joys that tend to have the biggest impact on our journey. The same tends to be true when we consider the qualities that make someone a good neighbor. When you're across town and your son gets locked out, the neighbor who keeps your spare housekey on-hand is your knight in shining yoga pants. When you're in the middle of baking your umpteenth batch of homemade cookies for the holiday party and the store closes minutes after you run out of butter, you know whose door to knock on.
How Much Money Makes You ‘Middle-Class’ in Idaho?
It seems all of our wallets have been put through the wringer as we continue to overcome rising prices and shortages. We’ve seen everyday items go missing from stores, gas prices go wild, and are currently witnessing an unpredictable housing market do its own thing. So, that begs the question – how much money does a 2-person household need to live comfortably in this day and age? What about a 3 or 4-person household?
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
Idaho Media Fires Back At Boise Based Conservative Think Tank
The Idaho Freedom Foundation must be doing something right. The nonprofit conservative think tank has not only gained the attention of Idaho's largest news outlet, KTVB, but now a story attacking its motives and credibility in the Idaho Press. If you're involved in Idaho politics, you're familiar with the Idaho...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Truth About a Lump Sum Payment in Idaho
By now, you’ve heard that the Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to a whopping $1.02 BILLION or $1,020,000,000… that’s a lot of zeroes! The next drawing is this Friday at 9 PM and people are already talking about what they would do with their money. It’s a popular conversation starter and one that could be had with friends or family anywhere. The question should be, however, how much of the lottery winnings would you actually take home after taxes? Better yet – do you go for a lump sum payment or sign up to receive annual payments for the next 30 years? You’ll be subject to whatever tax laws are in the year that you claim your money so you’ll need to be careful in your decision.
Why You Should Unplug Your Idaho Power Night Light Right Now
First and foremost, I have no doubt that there is positive intent about the free “night light” that most of us have received from Idaho Power. Their website is full of ways to save money, get rebates, and incentives for participating in energy-saving programs. However, is it possible that Idaho Power could be playing us all along?
Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community
Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher on China: “They Are Our Enemies”
Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher shared his thoughts on the Chinese government threatening America if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visits the island nation of Taiwan. "I think there should be high-ranking officials going to Taiwan. Personally, I wish it were someone other than the Speaker; however, she is the Speaker of the House."
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0