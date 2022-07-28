Shoppers invited to browse deals at Kalamazoo's Summer Sidewalk Sales

cw7michigan.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel Maven
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Empty lot near 28th St. to become Biggby Coffee drive-thru
A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device
KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level. Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:. Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mibiz.com
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role
The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
ahealthiermichigan.org
6 West Michigan Parks You Need to Visit
One of the beauties of visiting or living in west Michigan is the thousands of acres of parks, trails, and breathtaking greenspaces to explore. A lot of locals know about the region’s many state parks, as well as some of the more popular city parks like Riverside and Ah-Nab-Awen. But it’s nice to veer off the beaten path from time to time, and the gorgeous parks below can help you do just that.
Lume Cannabis Co. opens new retail dispensary in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Lume Cannabis Co. has opened its second Kalamazoo County location. The recreational marijuana company, which now has 32 provisioning centers across Michigan, opened its adult-use shop at 5324 Meredith St. in Portage on Friday, July 29. The location offers both in-person purchases as well as delivery seven days a week.
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
WWMTCw
Michigan tattoo shops look to donate proceeds for abortion funding
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Six Michigan tattoo shops are joining in on a 'My Body, My Choice!' tattoo flash event Sunday to raise money for abortion funding. Portfolio Ink Tattoo Studio located in Three Rivers has joined in, and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area
Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
New brewery tasting room seeks permit approval to open in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission will consider approving a permit for a new brewery tasting room on South Westnedge Avenue. Apoptosis Brewing Company LLC plans to open at 3811 S. Westnedge Ave., according to the city commission agenda packet for the Monday, Aug. 1, commission meeting. The 2,666-square-foot building is the former site of a Big Apple Bagels store, the city said.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 0