New Jersey remains among the least affordable states in the nation for renters, with a minimum-wage worker having to work 96 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Temporary housing aid put in place during the pandemic — emergency rental assistance and eviction moratoriums […] The post Rents in New Jersey remain unaffordable despite pandemic aid, report finds appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

HOUSE RENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO