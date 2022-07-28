ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

New Jersey Monitor

Rents in New Jersey remain unaffordable despite pandemic aid, report finds

New Jersey remains among the least affordable states in the nation for renters, with a minimum-wage worker having to work 96 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Temporary housing aid put in place during the pandemic — emergency rental assistance and eviction moratoriums […]
HOUSE RENT
Bridget Mulroy

Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey

Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
CBS New York

Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

