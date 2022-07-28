LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Marley

www.kvrr.com
“Fargo Meets Japan” event shares language and traditions
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Organizers say they want to provide an outlet to people interested in Japanese culture. They were surprised and really happy about the number of people that came out. Sushi Burrito Café was serving food. Live entertainment included Soran dancing and there were karate demonstrations. “Not a...
Firefighter credited with saving boy’s life at Sand Lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) — A visiting firefighter from South Dakota is being credited with reviving a two-year-old boy found face down in the water at Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. The boy was found shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday when families noticed he wasn’t inside the house....
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
Fargo’s Ride to Fight Suicide focuses on mental health
HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Leaders of the North Dakota chapter for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, are raising funds and focusing energy towards suicide prevention and mental health, through there 11th annual Ride to Fight Suicide event. Over 80 riders registered to make the 150 mile trip from Fort Saloon in...
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
Motorcyclist Pulled From Lawrence Lake Friday is Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities identify a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake Friday morning who later died at a hospital. He is 70-year-old George Hough of Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office responded to the crash just after 10 a.m. Friday on Highway 4 southwest...
Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer has shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Mapleton, North Dakota. Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired after 10 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue North. Officers arrived...
Early morning garage fire near south Fargo apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People in a Fargo apartment building were temporarily evacuated early this morning when a row of nearby garages started on fire. Fargo Fire says they went to 1517 34th Street South around 3:30 a.m. The detached garages were on fire and wind was pushing the...
Two men hospitalized after crash & fire on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men have serious injuries following a crash and fire on I-94 near University Drive Friday afternoon. Around 4:00 a semi was heading east as traffic slowed down because of construction on the interstate in Moorhead. A pickup rear ended the semi and trailer and started on fire.
LIVE: New School Year Starts
Believe it or not, the new school year starts in less than a month for the region’s biggest district. And that’s not the only thing that’s new. Four of the five Fargo school board members elected for this term are newcomers to the board. Among them is...
West Fargo Legion: Back to Back State Champs
WEST FARGO, ND– The West Fargo Patriots won in two low scoring contests to repeat as AA Legion State Champions. West Fargo pitcher and first baseman was named tournament MVP. After the game, Clemenson reflected on the Patriots’ playoff run. “Our bats were kind of cold but we...
