Police Standoff With Barricaded Suspect at Hialeah Home

Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after allegedly slamming into NW Miami-Dade home, fleeing
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after, a witness said, he plowed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, backed up and fled the scene, leaving the property in shambles. According to an area resident, the motorist came speeding down a road, and when he...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Pair Robbing Miami-Dade Man at Gunpoint in Front Yard
Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera robbing a Miami-Dade man in his front yard. The robbery happened around 5:15 p.m. on July 17 at the victim's home in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was outside...
Click10.com
Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog. Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty. According to...
NBC Miami
Multiple Investigations in SW Miami-Dade After String of Shootings
Police are investigating two shootings that happened within two miles of each other early Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two shootings happened about three minutes driving distance from each other, with one of them taking place near Southwest 113th...
actionnews5.com
4 teens shot in spray of bullets at Fla. apartment complex
GOULDS, Fla. (WFOR) - Four teens have been hospitalized after being shot at a Florida apartment complex. Residents say the gun violence in their community has to stop. Four teens were walking just after 5 p.m. Friday alongside Cutler Manor Apartments in Goulds when investigators say they were sprayed with bullets. The victims were two 13-year-olds and two 15-year-olds.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Search For Missing Broward Teen Continues Almost a Year Later
No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Home
Police are investigating what led a car to crash into a Pembroke Pines home Sunday night. Pembroke Pines Police tweeted a photo of the incident, which they said took place near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and 5th Street. Police said both the driver of the car involved and...
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
NBC Miami
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car on Palmetto Expressway: FHP
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County early Monday. The pedestrian was fatally struck around 5:15 a.m.in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Flagler Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Footage showed multiple FHP troopers at the scene, where...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill
Lauderhill police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Lauderhill patrol units responded to the 2700 block of NW 56th avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting, police said. Upon arriving on the scene police found a man...
NBC Miami
Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer's Actions Caught on Camera in Heartwarming Moment
A Sunny Isles Beach police officer‘s kind actions during a fatal crash were caught on camera when a fellow officer noticed him helping a woman and captured the heartwarming moment. “It was a pretty hectic day,” said Officer Máximo Fanjul. A fatal car accident shut down all...
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
Click10.com
FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrians on side of I-95
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours Sunday morning because of a hit-and-run crash that turned fatal. It happened around 3 a.m. near the exit for Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Highway Patrol troopers began allowing some traffic to get by later in...
Click10.com
Police: ‘I bought you those nails and that wig,’ suspect tells woman after robbery, kidnapping in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – A 24-year-old Miami Gardens man is expected to appear in court Friday on multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery. According to Doral police, Kedar Charles Bogle robbed a man of his cellphone at the Camden Doral Villas apartments and then abducted a woman who had approached the victim.
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers.
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway: FHP
A fatal early morning crash Monday closed all northbound lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street. At one point, as many as four lanes were blocked. FHP did not confirm how...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines fire chief retires after 37 years
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – City of Pembroke Pines Fire Chief John Picarello retires Aug. 1 after 37 years of service. Chief Picarello moved up the ranks at the City of Pembroke Pines Fire Department throughout the nearly four decades of his career, serving 16 years as fire chief. Picarello...
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach restaurant leads to shooting, police say
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Beach are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at a restaurant. According to Miami Beach police, officers received a call about a shooting at Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken, at 1311 Washington Avenue at 9:21 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
