ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

No swim advisory issued for Siesta Key Beach, 6 others in Sarasota area

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sb9U_0gwJnMfb00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re planning to go to Siesta Key Beach anytime soon, you’ll need to stay away from the water.

The beach is one of seven beaches in the Sarasota area that are under a precautionary “No Swim” advisory until further notice.

Only 1 Florida beach makes list of best in the U.S.

The other beaches are:

  • Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway
  • Service Club Beach
  • Venice Fishing Pier
  • Brohard Beach
  • Casperson Beach
  • Manasota Key

All seven beaches remain open, but no one should wade or swim in the water. You should also avoid eating shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected on and around those beaches, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.

The health department said high levels of enterococcus bacteria were detected in recent samplings of the water. Enterococci is a type of bacteria found in the gastrointestinal tracts of humans, dogs and other animals. It can cause serious infections for humans and pets.

The bacteria comes from human sewage, pet waste, livestock, birds, stormwater runoff, sewage spills and other sources.

No sewage spills have been reported within a mile of the affected beaches, the department noted.

No confirmed ‘brain-eating amoeba’ case in Florida despite report of teen battling infection: CDC

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill. People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes, ” said DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham.

The health department is testing the water again on Thursday. The advisory could be lifted once test results show safe levels of bacteria. The department said it expects to have the results by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 10

Sarah Bosch
3d ago

do I need to worry we were literally just there this early afternoon before this report was posted. we are not from here an me an my family which is me my husband and 5 kids ranging in age from 16-4 years old. please someone tell me should I be worried.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Swimming prohibited at several beaches

UPDATED Aug. 1, 2022 – ANNA MARIA ISLAND – No-swim advisories remain in effect today for north Manatee Beach in Holmes Beach, north Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach, north Bayfront Park in Anna Maria and south Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Christopher Tittel, communications director for the Florida...
ANNA MARIA, FL
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Siesta Key, FL
floridainsider.com

Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida

Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
SARASOTA, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links

Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Siesta Beach#Siesta Key Beach#Beaches#Swimming#Travel Guide#Cdc#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
fox13news.com

Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening

The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Sarasota, FL

Nestled on Florida‘s Gulf Coast, just an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is one of Florida’s best vacation destinations. Take the time to explore this beautiful corner of the Sunshine State, and you’ll be rewarded with spectacular white sand beaches, intriguing museums, and a surprisingly vibrant food and drink scene!
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

80K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy