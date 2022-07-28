State Route 24 reopens after potato truck rolls over near Othello

www.krem.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395
NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
Friday Afternoon Wheat Field Fire in Central Washington
WALLA WALLA - According to the Walla Walla County Sheriffs Office a wheat field caught fire Friday afternoon just North of Walla Walla Washington near Valley Grove Road.The fire department and law enforcement were quickly on the scene working to contain the fire and warning people to avoid the area.
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
Small Fire Makes Big Smoke
RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
Off-road vehicle catches fire in remote Benton County, spreads to field
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Several acres of land were scorched and a car was destroyed when it caught fire while off-roading in a remote stretch of Benton County in extreme heat Wednesday night. According to an alert from Benton County Fire District #4, crews responded to calls of a...
37-year-old John R Parks and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock injured in a two-vehicle crash (Walla Walla County, WA)
Authorities identified 37-year-old John R Parks, of Moses Lake, and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock, of Richland, as the victims who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Wednesday in Walla Walla County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at Wallula Junction on U.S. Highway 12 at...
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
Nine people hurt, no deaths in pileup on WA-281 in Grant County
QUINCY, Wash. — In light of a massive six-vehicle accident on WA-281 in Grant County, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released details on the pileup that left nine people injured. According to WSP investigators, a 22-year-old semi-truck driver approached five vehicles that were stopped for construction on the...
The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
Two hurt in highway crash at Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
Suspected DUI driver injures man in crash
WALLULA – The Washington State Patrol reports a suspected DUI driver failed to negotiate a curve and crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle Wednesday at 8:26 p.m. at Wallula Junction. John R. Parks, 37, of Moses Lake is charged with DUI and second-degree negligent driving. Troopers...
A look at today’s H1 Unlimited racing results in the Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a day where two hydroplanes were knocked out of the race with damage, J. Michael Kelly aboard Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities and Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet came away as heat winners in the first day of competition in the HAPO Columbia Cup. The fastest race boats in the world will continue racing tomorrow on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities, the third stop of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series.
Video: Heat 2 of the HAPO Columbia Cup: U-40 Miss Beacon Plumbing takes flight
Dave Villwock flipped the U-40 Miss Beacon Plumbing in Heat 2 at the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in Kennewick, WA. Villwock was unhurt in the flip. Bringing you the best Motorsports and powerboat racing news from around the globe with a strong emphasis on circuit powerboat racing but not limited to.
