ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

State Route 24 reopens after potato truck rolls over near Othello

KREM2
KREM2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.krem.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake

One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
MOSES LAKE, WA
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1

On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
LA GRANDE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Othello, WA
Othello, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Othello, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395

NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
MESA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Tow Trucks#Accident
point2homes.com

4915 Cleveland Lane, Pasco, Franklin County, WA, 99301

MLS# 263376 Welcome home to West Pasco!This 1840 sf rambler features single story living at it's best! Enter into the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and its' west facing front window that floods the space with natural sunlight! The split floor plan features 3 bedrooms and full bath on one side of the house, while the generously size primary bedroom and bath (with newly updated walk-in shower) is located on the opposite side. Between the two is the impressive kitchen/dining combo and family room. The kitchen features an oversized island (roomie enough to seat up to 6 people) stainless steel appliance package (including gas range), dual pantries, vaulted ceilings and adjacent laundry. The fully fenced corner lot is .26 acres and features a pergola, space for raised garden beds and additional parking on the sides of the house for a camper, boat, or toy trailer. Included with the home are the hot tub, outdoor seating furniture and fire pit./Renae Quigley/CELL: 509-460-1882/Keller Williams Columbia Basin//
PASCO, WA
EDNPub

La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver

PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Small Fire Makes Big Smoke

RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
race-day-live.com

The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspected DUI driver injures man in crash

WALLULA – The Washington State Patrol reports a suspected DUI driver failed to negotiate a curve and crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle Wednesday at 8:26 p.m. at Wallula Junction. John R. Parks, 37, of Moses Lake is charged with DUI and second-degree negligent driving. Troopers...
WALLULA, WA
race-day-live.com

A look at today’s H1 Unlimited racing results in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a day where two hydroplanes were knocked out of the race with damage, J. Michael Kelly aboard Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities and Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet came away as heat winners in the first day of competition in the HAPO Columbia Cup. The fastest race boats in the world will continue racing tomorrow on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities, the third stop of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series.
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy