SYP: Ryan Hauck and Mike Darby from the Park County Travel Council

Northwest fires sending smoke into Star Valley and western Wyoming
A bit of smoke and haze has made its way back into Star Valley as a new August begins. There are unfortunately no shortage of fires burning in the west but unlike the last two seasons the Cowboy State has largely avoided the fallout of such fires so far in 2022.
SYP: Leda Pojman, running for Park County Attorney
Leda Pojman, running for Park County Attorney, spoke about what she’s hearing on the campaign trail, what she wants to accomplish with her mental health initiative and how she will work with juvenile cases. Plus she addressed why she was fired from the Park County Attorney’s office and if she’s running as a retaliatory candidate.
Plow the plug? Yellowstone group seeks cooperation for winter auto access
CODY—Montana business owners and residents in Gardiner, Cooke City and Red Lodge joined with Wyoming colleagues in Cody Monday to discuss how to ensure winter access to each other’s communities and to Yellowstone National Park after record rains last month washed out bridges and roads throughout the region. Floods left the park’s North and Northeast entrances closed to tourist traffic.
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana's Trail to the Stars attracts night sky enthusiasts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eastern Montana sky watchers have a new resource to observe the night sky and brightest stars this summer. Montana's Trail to the Stars is an online guide of nearly 50 sites for stargazing, moon rises, lunar eclipses and other night sky viewing activities. For more information...
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
Elk advisory committee finalizes management recommendations for Montana
A group convened to recommend changes to Montana’s elk hunting and management concluded its work this week with a slate of recommendations ranging from enforcement of stricter penalties on trespassers to examining policies on predators and habitat. The 14 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will now...
Emergency Coordinator Issues Guidance On What To Do If Boysen Dam Breaks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Boysen Dam failed, the town of Thermopolis would be under 70 feet of water in about 90 minutes, according to an emergency coordinator for the region. “Sirens will sound, your phones will ring. It will not be time to call...
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
It May Seem Impossible But There’s Even More Road Construction On Wyoming Highways Now
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anyone who has driven on Wyoming highways this summer has likely run into construction and that experience is not going to end any time soon. That’s because as soon as the snow melts here in the Cowboy State, road construction begins...
National gas price falls for 7th week; Gillette station offers cheapest price in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, coming in 15.9 cents cheaper from a week ago to $4.17, price tracker GasBuddy reported Monday. The national average for a gallon of diesel also fell, down 14.8 cents in the last week to $5.27.
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
Cody Cubs Open Regional Tournament Play Friday vs. Idaho
The Cody Cubs are off to Vernal Utah for the Northwest Class “A” Regional Tournament, August 5th through the 9th. Cody will be one of two Wyoming teams, along with Casper, that will take part in the Northwest Regional. They will be joined by other teams from Alaska,...
Wildfires in California and Montana explode overnight amid windy and hot conditions
SAN DIEGO — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney Fire, which started Friday, went...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
