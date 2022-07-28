Tuscaloosa family advocates to City Council for more autism health insurance benefits

www.wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools seeing spike in mental health challenges
Tuscaloosa City Schools, like almost all school systems these days, has a big challenge on its hands: Keeping its students healthy physically and mentally. At TCS, Mental Health Coordinator Tesney Davis said she’s seen a spike in mental health challenges among the student population over the past few years. It’s little wonder though, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and fears over school shootings happening nationwide.
University Medical Center opens new Livingston location
University Medical Center opened its sixth location last month, this time in Sumter County’s Livingston. University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Dean Dr. Richard Friend said access to primary health care services is important, especially for rural communities where such care can be hard to find. “Our...
Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June. Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the...
Heading lower: Gas prices fall another 14 cents
Average gas prices in Alabama have fallen 14 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.77 as of Sunday. Prices in Alabama are 65.2 cents lower than a month ago, but remain 93.1 cents higher than this time last year, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,358 gas stations in Alabama.
Alabama football continues to dominate recruiting
Alabama football continues to dominate in recruiting of late. Friday evening, the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back commit Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Young joins fellow Tide running back commit Justice Haynes as two of the nation’s top three backs in the 2023 recruiting class. Last season...
