Roy David Porter, Sr. (May 4, 1953 - July 25, 2022)

Colorado Man Arrested For Trunkload Of Weed At Lake Of The Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Colorado man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found more than 130 pounds of marijuana in the back of his vehicle. At approximately 9:45, Saturday evening, July 30, a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Macks Creek on a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate. The deputy said the vehicle was emitting a strong odor of marijuana and the deputy advised the driver he was going to conduct a probable cause search. The driver, later identified as Kenneth A Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado reportedly told the deputy he would find a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
5866 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This wonderful home in Osage Beach is located in a quiet and peaceful subdivision that offers great community amenities including lake access. The kitchen has been completely made over with new cabinet & drawer fronts, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (Built-In Double Oven, Low profile microwave, Gas cooktop, Trash compactor, and Samsung refrigerator), Glass tile backsplash, and Wood shelves. Other updates include engineered wood floors, porcelain tile, LVP floors & new fixtures in the master bath. The master suite boasts plenty of space for large furniture and a wonderful bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Keep the whole house warm in the winter with two gas fireplaces. The lower level can function as an extension of the house or "Mother In Law Quarters" with another kitchen and laundry hook-up. Bell Woods Estates is a very nice subdivision with great amenities for friends and family to enjoy. Seller including a 1 Year Home Warranty via Achosa.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Fuel Mix Up at Sedalia and Jeff City Break Time Stores
Update: In the comments section of their Facebook post Break Time, responding to concerned customer comments says what happened was that at the seven stores listed below, their fuel transportation company put diesel in the tanks that hold unleaded fuel. The store also says that unless your car experiences any problems, there is no need to contact them. The story has been edited to reflect this.
Man Charged With Murder After Body Found In Lake Of The Ozarks State Park
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, after the body of Montreal, Mo. resident Tanner Elmore was found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park, on July 13. Charged with Elmore’s murder is Eric Brandon Cole. Camden...
Work On Intersection Between Route 7 And Old Route 5 To Start In August
MODOT will be start making changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County, beginning on Monday, August 1. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Meanwhile, northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop. Drivers traveling on northbound Route 7 that plan to continue north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection.
Columbia man gets 90 days in the county jail for drive-by shooting
The last of three men arrested for a drive-by shooting in Columbia is sentenced. Courtney Brown, Jr., of Columbia, pleaded down to one count of fourth-degree assault last week. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for time served. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges were dropped.
Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System Test Scheduled For August 3
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Ameren Missouri be will testing the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System at noon on Wednesday, August 3. This is a good reminder for residents who live downstream from the dam to revisit their safety plans. "These siren tests aim to prevent residents from getting caught...
Mini Golf & Go-Carts! Where To Find Family Fun At Lake Of The Ozarks
Ready for some fun on land, at Lake of the Ozarks? When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, a round of mini golf or racing around a track in a go-cart. Spending the afternoon doing one (or both) of these activities is a great way to soak up the sunshine and have a blast.
Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at Douglass Park Saturday around 8 p.m. The post Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
Hundreds without power in Jefferson City
About 300 people were without power in Jefferson City on Thursday afternoon. According to Ameren Missouri's outage map, the outage is in an area on Country Club Drive, near Commerce Drive. The website said a crew had been assigned to work on it. The outage was reported at 1:13 pm....
August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. On Tuesday, August 2, locals will go to the polls to elect officials to serve in a wide rang…
One person arrested after unintentional 911 call now charged
Cole County prosecutors filed charges against one of the four people arrested after an inadvertent call to 911 led authorities to a crime scene in Eugene. Prosecuting Attorney W. Locke Thompson's office charged David K. Patton, 32, of Jefferson City, with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 2nd Degree Burglary.
One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash
One SUV ended up partially on top of the hood of another SUV after a crash in Columbia on Thursday morning. The post One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
