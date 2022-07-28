ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas man arrested for stealing Pokémon merchandise from Walmart

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Belleair Bluffs man was arrested on Wednesday after stealing Pokémon merchandise from a Walmart store by scanning another item at a self checkout.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tyler Branson, 35, entered the store located on North Missouri Avenue at 9:43 a.m. and collected multiple Pokémon items.

Branson allegedly took the items to a self checkout line and manipulated the scanner by placing Magic cards underneath the Pokémon merchandise.

The affidavit said the man then tried to leave the store, but was detained by loss prevention.

It was confirmed Branson had been stealing multiple items of Pokémon merchandise beginning on July 1.

Branson admitted to stealing the items on multiple occasions. He told Largo police that he was giving the stolen merchandise as gifts to his family.

He is charged with retail theft.

