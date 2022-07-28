Is The Idaho Economy Currently Performing Better Than Ever?

1035kissfmboise.com
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Would You Live In Employer-Owned Housing To Save Money On Rent in Boise?
Idaho's housing crisis is once again getting national media attention. This time, the New York Times profiled the problems with finding an affordable place to live in the Sun Valley area. Housing is so expensive that people have moved into garages, campers, and tents. These aren't just low-income workers. The cost of housing is so expensive that even a small business owner and a school principal have lived in make-shift shelters.
Is Idaho The Latest Victim Of Global Warming?
If you somehow didn't notice, it was hot in Idaho this weekend. Really hot. Have you felt like summer in Idaho this year has been warmer than normal? Are you having to drink extra White Claws just to stay cool? We get it. And you're not wrong. Places all over...
Where To Plan A Family Trip In Idaho Before Summer Vacation Ends
Can you believe that it's already August? It seems like Summer just began; now, in only a month, the kids will be heading back to school. With temperatures finally expected to drop to tolerable temperatures, there's still time to take the family on an unforgettable trip this summer! Don't let the summer slip by, get out and make some memories with the family while it's nice outside.
Idaho Continues to React to Unprecedented Boise Heat Wave
It is August in Idaho, meaning the Boise area is under a heat wave well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat warnings urging Idahoans to stay indoors if possible. As we've covered here, several Idahoans work outdoors regardless of the temperature. We proudly salute...
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
5 Most Affordable Car Insurance Providers in Idaho
Between the first week of June and the second week of July, the price of gas in Idaho had increased by approximately .16 per gallon. While the price-per-gallon had decreased by .3 by July 11th, Idahoans, like the rest of the nation, are still struggling at the pumps. As reported...
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Idaho Man Scores Big Mega Millions Payday Before $1 Billion Drawing
When you bought your ticket for Tuesday night’s $830 million Mega Millions drawing, you had visions of how the next morning was going to play out. You were going to walk into your boss’s office, sincerely thank them for all of the opportunities you’ve had over “x” amount of years that you’ve worked there and then slap down your two weeks notice on their desk. Of course, the reason that you were feeling that bold was because you had the winning $830 million ticket in your purse.
Boise Internet Melts Over This Limited Time Summer Treat
Summer is in full effect here in the Treasure Valley but we don't need to tell you that. We're burning our hands on the steering wheel, burning our skin just from being outside, and sweating the second we walk out of the door to start out day. How is a...
Abortion To Be Virtually Illegal in Idaho on August 25th
It was a decision heard around the world--the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v Wade which in many states, effectively bans abortion access. Here in the State of Idaho, a "trigger ban" law was indeed in place and now, with the decision officially submitted, the vast majority of Idahoans who want access to abortion are going to need to leave the state to seek medical care.
Idaho’s Neighbor Makes List of Most-Hated States In America
In life, it's the small wins and joys that tend to have the biggest impact on our journey. The same tends to be true when we consider the qualities that make someone a good neighbor. When you're across town and your son gets locked out, the neighbor who keeps your spare housekey on-hand is your knight in shining yoga pants. When you're in the middle of baking your umpteenth batch of homemade cookies for the holiday party and the store closes minutes after you run out of butter, you know whose door to knock on.
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
Idaho Media Fires Back At Boise Based Conservative Think Tank
The Idaho Freedom Foundation must be doing something right. The nonprofit conservative think tank has not only gained the attention of Idaho's largest news outlet, KTVB, but now a story attacking its motives and credibility in the Idaho Press. If you're involved in Idaho politics, you're familiar with the Idaho...
8 Deaths & Murders That Devastated Idaho
These Idaho deaths and murders made us question everything we know about life in the Gem State. How could these tragedies have happened here? We might never know. But we can honor the memory of these Idahoans who were taken from our communities well before their time. 8 Deaths &...
Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community
Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher on China: “They Are Our Enemies”
Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher shared his thoughts on the Chinese government threatening America if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visits the island nation of Taiwan. "I think there should be high-ranking officials going to Taiwan. Personally, I wish it were someone other than the Speaker; however, she is the Speaker of the House."
Idaho Boy’s Marvelous Mullet Makes Top 100 In USA Championship! [80-mullet gallery]
Stop what you're doing. You need this. Three-year-old Idahoan Ridge Peterson has done the Gem State proud! His performance in the 2022 Kids Mullet USA Championship last week was rife with gelled competition, but he stayed the course. Our "Business In the Front, Party In the Back" tressed tyke earned a spot in the top 100 USA Mullet Championship. Hosted through Facebook, the contest that closed last week relied upon the number of "likes" a kid had to garner for them to excel to the next round. While the Idaho son wasn't the ultimate mullet champion, we're proud to call him and his marvelous mullet our own.
