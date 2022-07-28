ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man pleads guilty in fatal ‘nitrous oxide’ crash

By Associated Press
wfla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
wfla.com

Don’t Become a Statistic

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the importance of getting your Life Guard Imaging scan so you will not become a statistic. Currently, LGI is one of only 4 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy