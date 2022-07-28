ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Reward offered for information on recent Molotov cocktail incidents

By Staff Reports
northgwinnettvoice.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.northgwinnettvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Suwanee crime log — June 12-July 12, 2022

The following reports were filed by the Suwanee Police Department between June 12-July 12, 2022. All incidents occurred inside the city limits of Suwanee. Reports for simple battery were filed for locations in the 3900 block of Lake Ruby Lane, 300 block of Buford Highway, 4000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road (two incidents), 400 block of Golden Meadows Lane.
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
DULUTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molotov Cocktails#The Gwinnett County Fire#Georgia Arson Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 46

Firefighter, civilian injured in Decatur house fire, officials say

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News that a firefighter and a civilian were injured in a house fire in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to 1421 Ruth Place after reports of a fire. The extent of the injuries...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Person dies in car fire on interstate south of Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A person died in a car fire, Atlanta Fire officials confirmed, in an incident that occurred on I-75/85 on Friday night. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident a little before 11 p.m. The wreck occurred just south of downtown on the interstate, near Fulton Street.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of slain 15-year-old: 'He will live on in my heart'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Friends and family united Friday night to remember 15-year-old Romello Heard, who was killed in a shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex earlier this week. Silver, red, and black balloons filled the sky over Exchange Park in Decatur, a tribute to the young teen. His mother,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Barrow County man found dead in home; son arrested

A Barrow County man was found dead in a home on Sandy court in Bethlehem with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday night. 61-year-old Alan Matthew Blashaw of Bethlehem was found in a bedroom by Barrow County deputies according to a press release from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. Upon further...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows 'dangerous' drug raid at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Exclusive video provided to FOX 5 shows a recent drug raid at a southside Atlanta apartment complex. In the video, Atlanta Police officers are seen in a stack column, high-powered guns at the ready. In addition to a mini pharmacy stash of suspected commonly used narcotics, officers say...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy