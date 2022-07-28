Reward offered for information on recent Molotov cocktail incidents

www.northgwinnettvoice.com
Suwanee crime log — June 12-July 12, 2022
The following reports were filed by the Suwanee Police Department between June 12-July 12, 2022. All incidents occurred inside the city limits of Suwanee. Reports for simple battery were filed for locations in the 3900 block of Lake Ruby Lane, 300 block of Buford Highway, 4000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road (two incidents), 400 block of Golden Meadows Lane.
