Authorities investigating Wellington Circle house fire

Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside west Jefferson County home
A husband and wife and were found dead inside their McCalla home Sunday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis Grant Hulgan, 68. Both were dead from gunshot wounds. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. Sunday at their home in...
1 dead after lawn mower collides with car
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A person driving a lawn mower was killed in collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Clanton. According to Clanton Police, the subject was attempting to cross 7th Street North in the area of 3500 block around 1:54 p.m. The subject failed to yield when a vehicle came crossing the street […]
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
Deadly shooting at Birmingham InTown Suites under investigation; victim identified
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham man was found shot to death inside a Birmingham motel. Birmingham police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a Shot Spotter call at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Commons Drive, which is off Lakeshore Parkway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was...
Man found dead outside Birmingham apartment building early Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North. Officers arrived at an apartment complex and...
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
Crash on Highway 82 Blocks Road in Tuscaloosa County Monday
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County has blocked all eastbound traffic Monday morning, according to area police. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the crash occurred at 11:14 a.m. near mile marker 36. The incident will...
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.
Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man. The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community. “Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area....
One Dead, Two Injured in Friday Night Collision in Tuscaloosa County
A 22-year-old Buhl man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision that occurred Friday night in Tuscaloosa County. According to Corporal Reginal King, spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers in West Alabama, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County Road 140, approximately six miles west of Coker.
Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June. Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the...
National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not always take an emergency to get a bunch of first responders together. Several agencies of law enforcement and first responders are participating in National Night Out in an effort to show the community what they’re jobs are all about. It’s happening Tuesday,...
Lannie's 2 owner Earl Travis found dead Friday morning while fishing
The owner of Lannie's 2, Earl Travis, was found dead on Friday morning at a lake in Valley Grande. According to news reports, Travis went fishing Thursday night and family called with concern Friday morning when he did not return home. Sheriff Mike Granthum told Alabama News Network that no...
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
Early morning shooting reported in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police investigate a shooting at a gas station Friday morning. Officials said the shooting was reported at 6 a.m. at the Chevron gas station located at 1500 MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to the police report, the victim was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound...
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
