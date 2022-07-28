ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Authorities investigating Wellington Circle house fire

By WVUA 23 News
wvua23.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvua23.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, FL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Wellington, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Wellington, FL
Accidents
Wellington, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Accidents
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

1 dead after lawn mower collides with car

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A person driving a lawn mower was killed in collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Clanton. According to Clanton Police, the subject was attempting to cross 7th Street North in the area of 3500 block around 1:54 p.m. The subject failed to yield when a vehicle came crossing the street […]
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found dead outside Birmingham apartment building early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North. Officers arrived at an apartment complex and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Circle#North Hampton#Accident#Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue
alabamanews.net

Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.

Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man. The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community. “Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area....
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
wvua23.com

Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June. Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not always take an emergency to get a bunch of first responders together. Several agencies of law enforcement and first responders are participating in National Night Out in an effort to show the community what they’re jobs are all about. It’s happening Tuesday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Early morning shooting reported in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police investigate a shooting at a gas station Friday morning. Officials said the shooting was reported at 6 a.m. at the Chevron gas station located at 1500 MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to the police report, the victim was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy